June 6, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Booking boom, staff shortages: European airports in the Whitson mess

Terence Abbott 42 mins ago 2 min read

After two difficult years, air travel is making a big comeback. Many airports in Europe did not even get such a quick recovery in their radar travel, and they were completely surprised. Even before the Pentecostal weekend, there were confusing scenes, especially in Great Britain. This caused long waits and delays for passengers. Airports in Holland, England or Germany also experienced severe turmoil on Pentecost day.

In Hamburg, Dசsseldorf and Cologne, customers had to stand in line for one to two hours just like them. “Business Week” Reported. Had to wait a long time for luggage to be returned.

