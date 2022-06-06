Booking boom, staff shortages: European airports in the Whitson mess

After two difficult years, air travel is making a big comeback. Many airports in Europe did not even get such a quick recovery in their radar travel, and they were completely surprised. Even before the Pentecostal weekend, there were confusing scenes, especially in Great Britain. This caused long waits and delays for passengers. Airports in Holland, England or Germany also experienced severe turmoil on Pentecost day.

In Hamburg, Dசsseldorf and Cologne, customers had to stand in line for one to two hours just like them. “Business Week” Reported. Had to wait a long time for luggage to be returned.

Laid off several employees

KLM Airlines suspended passenger traffic from European airports to Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon. There was chaos in Amsterdam Bad weather Justified.

However, according to “Wirtschaftswoche”, the general air chaos has completely different causes. Airlines underestimated the booking boom. Airlines such as Lufthansa again increased their offer, but did not act in a timely manner by increasing the number of staff and aircraft. In the last two years of the epidemic, many companies have reduced the size of their operations and staff to save money.

Zurich Airport without any problems

The image of the aviation sector has also received deep scratches during epidemics. Previously, the industry was considered a secure employer, providing many opportunities for unskilled and semi-skilled workers. In the aftermath of the layoffs, the industry has been making headlines in recent months for putting too much burden on the remaining employees. Many former employees have since changed jobs. Recruitment is now correspondingly difficult.

The situation is much better in Switzerland: passengers departing from Zurich airport or landing there are lucky for the weekend. As the airport told Flick, operations were running smoothly on Pentecost day. (smt)