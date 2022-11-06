November 6, 2022

Increased tension between the Serbian minority and the government

Serbs resign

Car number controversy flares up again in Kosovo

A government decision in Kosovo drives the Serbs living there crazy. They ignite the next incremental stage. The European Union is concerned.

Angry Serbs are protesting in Kosovo against the government’s decision on license plates.

In Kosovo, tensions have risen between representatives of the Serbian minority and the government in Pristina. Trigger? Govt decision. Ethnic Serbs are obliged to replace their license plates issued by neighboring Serbia with Kosovar ones.

In protest, all ethnic Serbs resigned from their positions in Kosovar institutions such as the police, judiciary, parliament and municipalities. The European Union, NATO and the international Kosovo Security Force, KFOR, reacted with concern to the developments.

