Because of bad grades: Students beat Spanish teacher to death

1/5 Teenagers Willard M. (left) and Jeremy G. have been charged with murder.

A Spanish teacher in the US was allegedly brutally murdered by her students. The crime took place on November 2, 2021 in the state of Iowa. Now the suspects Willard M.* (17) and Jeremy G.* (17) are in court. Prosecutors released the startling information on Tuesday.

Teacher Nohema G.* († 66) is said to have been killed because M. He was angry at his bad grades.New York Post».

According to investigators, Willard M., who was 16 at the time, met with his teacher at Fairfield High School on the day of the crime to discuss his poor grades. After some time, the woman drove her van to a park where she often walked. His body was found in the park a day later.

Killed with a baseball bat

Investigators believe the two teenagers beat Nohema G. to death with a baseball bat.

Frustrated by poor grades that lowered his overall grade point average, M. But he denied any involvement in his teacher’s murder.

He later said he “knew everything” but did not kill her himself. Instead, the masked children allegedly killed the teacher and then forced Jeremy G. to disappear the body – according to the defendant’s version.

Blocked by Murder on Snapchat

But according to eyewitnesses, two men left the park with the teacher’s van. The woman had been driving for less than an hour. Then the car stopped at the end of a country lane.

After the fact, Jeremy G. She allegedly reported the murder in a Snapchat message with a friend. According to investigators, a witness provided relevant screenshots of the conversation. In it, G. himself and his friend M. were involved in the murder.

Both 17-year-olds charged with murder will be tried under the Adult Criminal Code when they reach adulthood. So Jeremy G. The trial for Willard M. is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Davenport. will be held in Council Bluffs on March 20. (LRC)

More murder stories

* Familiar names