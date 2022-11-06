November 6, 2022

Because of bad grades: Students beat Spanish teacher to death

Teenagers Willard M. (left) and Jeremy G. have been charged with murder.

A Spanish teacher in the US was allegedly brutally murdered by her students. The crime took place on November 2, 2021 in the state of Iowa. Now the suspects Willard M.* (17) and Jeremy G.* (17) are in court. Prosecutors released the startling information on Tuesday.

Teacher Nohema G.* († 66) is said to have been killed because M. He was angry at his bad grades.New York Post».

