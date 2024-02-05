A woman meets her husband many years ago

Published
Malaysia“I'm shaking”: Jen finds her current husband in an old selfie
A woman poses for a photo in 2012. A man can be seen in the background. Twelve years later she married this man. “I still shudder when I look at the photo,” says Zhen Xia.
-
A girl takes a selfie of herself.
-
A man can be seen in the background.
-
Years later the two get married.
A Malaysian woman is currently going viral. She says she spotted her husband in the background of a selfie she took years before they met.
Jen Xia was stunned when she spotted her partner in a picture taken in October 2012 — about 11 years before the two got married and two years before they met, Jam Press reports.
“I shudder to see it again”
“I'm still shaking this,” Chia, 32, captioned a photo on Instagram in December of herself in a theater cafe with a drink in hand. In the background her husband John Liddell (33), a Malaysian-raised singer-songwriter, can be seen queuing at the box office.
Sia's Instagram fans couldn't believe her chance encounter. “Invisible String Theory!!!!” exclaimed one follower, referring to a popular saying that says two soul mates destined to meet are linked by an invisible thread.
Don't miss out on more news
Stay up to date with your favorite topics and never miss any news on current world events with daily updates.
Get the most important stuff, short and concise, straight to your inbox every day.
(fos)
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
New law in Hungary – Viktor Orbán increases pressure on critics and critical media – News
Trump Supporters Attack Taylor Swift – “Political Suicide”
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen