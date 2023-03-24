4.69 seconds: Child star Yiheng (9) breaks world record in speed cubing

4.69 seconds Child Yiheng (9) broke the world speed cubing record. China’s Yiheng broke the record for the fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating cube in 4.69 seconds. Updated March 24, 2023 at 3:45 pm

Speedcubing prodigy Yiheng Wang (9) broke the world speedcubing record. Guinness World Records

Yiheng Wang is the new world record holder in speed cubing.

The boy has won all three speed cubing tournaments he entered in 2023.

China’s nine-year-old speedcubing prodigy Yiheng Wang has set the record with a time of 4.69 seconds. Average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating cube broken Yiheng beat Dice players Max Park (USA) and Tyman Kolasinski (Poland) who had a joint record of 4.86 seconds.

The boy set his record time in the semifinals of the Yong Jun KL Speedcubing 2023 in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on March 12. This miracle was placed in the “Guinness Book of Records”.

5th fastest single solver of all time

In five runs he clocked 4.35, 3.90, 4.41, 5.31 and 6.16 seconds. According to World Cube Association (WCA) rules, the fastest and slowest times are not taken into account when calculating the average. Yiheng’s second of five solves (3.90 seconds) was the fifth fastest individual solve. The record for fastest single solution still stands at 3.47 seconds, achieved by Yusheng Du (China) in 2018.

After Yiheng’s record-breaking performance in the semifinals, he advanced to the finals of the tournament, where he won with an average clearing time of 5.97 seconds. Yiheng has won all three speed cubing tournaments he entered in 2023. At the 2023 Singapore Championships, Yiheng defeated Chinese cubing prodigy Ruihong Xu in the final.

Yiheng Wang from Xuzhou, China made his WCA debut at the Shenzhen Open on September 21, 2019. He then took an average of 33.95 seconds. Two months later at the Xiamen Winter Race, his average time improved to 23.80 seconds. At the Beijing Winter Race in December 2019, the average was 22.04 seconds. Yiheng has been competing in major tournaments since the age of six. According to Chinese media, in addition to his incredible talent, his mother's support is also a big factor in his success.

Chinese kids rocked the scene

14-year-old Ruihang Xu is one of the few people to solve a cube in under three seconds on camera, though not in an official competition, so he doesn’t qualify for the world record. All Speed ​​Cubing entries are recognized by the WCA and are Recognized by Guinness World Records Aug.

Yiheng and Ruihang are among the many talented Chinese kids now that the WCA tournaments are back in full swing around the world, and these young Cubans are expected to break many records and create unprecedented patterns.

