March 25, 2023

True Community: Donald Trump Threatens “Death and Destruction”

Donald Trump Threatens “Death and Destruction,” Talks About the Gestapo

Former US President Donald Trump did not mince his words on Truth Social. The public prosecutor investigating him should be “removed”. He immediately receives a mysterious letter.

Published

Trump, right, shared an article from the National Archives site that shows a photo of Trump holding a baseball bat on the left and attorney Bragg on the right. American journalist Keith Olbermann shared this on Twitter.

Twitter.com/KeithOlbermann

  • Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Truth Social.

  • The former president is strongly opposed to the investigations against him.

  • It is possible to pay a porn star.

  • Trump sees the lawyer as a liability. He should be fired.

  • Last weekend Trump is expected to be arrested soon.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg He is presiding over the investigation into former US President Donald Trump Regarding payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump, who has been abuzz with news on his social media site, Truth Social, for days now, is increasingly irritated. Trump’s hate messages are specifically aimed at Prague. “This must be removed immediately,” Trump wrote in a post, as journalist Keith Olbermann tweeted.

Trump writes that Alvin Bragg is a threat to America and must be “removed” immediately.

Twitter.com/KeithOlbermann

“Why does Prague refuse to do the right thing” and suspend the investigation, he continued to grill. “Instead of giving him back the freedom he deserves, he wants to accuse an innocent man and create years of hatred, confusion and turmoil.” He concludes the post with the insult: “They are all human garbage!”.

“They’re all human garbage,” Trump scolds.

truesocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

In view of the investigation and imminent indictment, Trump also warned of “death and destruction.” In another post Trump shared from the far-right National File site, Trump was seen in a photo shoot next to Prague with a baseball bat.

This photo shared by Trump caused a huge stir.

Twitter.com/KeithOlbermann

Meanwhile, according to US media reports, the New York District Attorney’s office has received a package containing a suspicious white substance. The package was dropped off at a mail center in the building that houses District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, Fox News reported Friday, citing police. However, it said the program’s content was harmless. However, a card included in an envelope read: “Alvin – I will kill you,” a police source said.

(DPA)

