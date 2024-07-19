New York: Ivana Trump’s townhouse still has no buyer

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s late ex-wife, owned an elegant townhouse in New York. It’s been on the market for two years – and now it’s several million cheaper.

Ivana Trump died in July 2022. The lavish lifestyle of the Czech-American businesswoman and ex-wife of presidential candidate Donald Trump included her chic townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where she died at the age of 73.

The house was first advertised shortly after his death in November 2022. At the time it was still $26.5 million – four months later the price was reduced to $22.5 million. Almost two years later, no one has yet been found willing to buy the townhouse. The home has now been advertised for $19.5 million, which equates to 17.3 million francs and seven million dollars less than originally asked.

“My mother loved this house so much,” her son Eric Trump told the Wall Street Journal after her death. “She felt very comfortable here.”

The Trump vibe is immediately noticeable

Like Donald Trump’s apartment on the 66th floor of Trump Tower, the interior of the 810-square-meter, six-story townhouse is luxurious, with lots of patterns, lots of gold and luxury materials. A crystal chandelier hangs in the entrance area, and gold ornaments adorn the ceilings and walls. The dining room has a chandelier and eye-catching chairs with yellow covers.

It can’t be more striking: patterned walls, chandeliers, gold mirrors or murals. Photo by Evan Joseph

Ivana Trump never played the white piano, but often invited pianists to play for her. Of particular note is the library, which is decorated entirely in cheetah print, including a painting of two cheetahs and a photo of Donald Trump holding his daughter Ivanka.

Purchased after divorce

Ivana Trump has owned the townhouse since 1992. Shortly after her divorce from Donald Trump, she bought it for $2.5 million. Over the coming decades, he transformed the townhouse into a maximalist oasis. You can also see this in pink bathrooms.

Pink bathrooms are full of gold and mirrors. Photo by Evan Joseph

Ivana herself described the house and one of the living rooms in particular in her book “Rising Trump” as “how Louis XVI would have lived if he had had money.” She describes her walk-in closet as “when you reach the end, you could be on another continent.”

At the back of the house there is a garden and a terrace. “She went out on the balcony every morning with a cup of coffee,” Eric Trump said of his mother in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He and his siblings spent their teenage years there and attended many parties with celebrities and even royalty.