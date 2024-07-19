Trump on assassination attempt: “God was on my side” – Melania appears

Donald Trump spoke at the end of the Republican convention — his first major appearance since the attack.

The Republican Convention is live in Milwaukee. Youtube/AP

Newly elected presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

It was the former president’s first major appearance since the assassination attempt.

To everyone’s surprise, former First Lady Melania Trump showed up.

Donald Trump has officially accepted his nomination as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee. “In four months we will achieve an incredible victory,” he cheered Thursday at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He “wants to be president of all America, not half of America.”

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the United States presidential election, told the shocking moments of the assassination attempt on him at the Republican convention. “My hand was covered in blood, blood everywhere. I knew right away that this was very serious,” the former president said in his big speech at the conference’s closing meeting in the state of Wisconsin. “Blood was flowing everywhere, but in a way I felt very safe because I had God by my side.” He insisted that if he hadn’t been looking at Page when he was shot, he would no longer be alive. “It is only by the grace of God Almighty that I stand here before you, in this arena.” His supporters welcomed him with enthusiasm.

Trump went out and said he would only elaborate on the attack on him once. “You won’t hear that from me a second time because it really hurts to say.”

Trump said he learned something new from the attack. “If something happens to the ears, they bleed more than any other part of the body.” The doctors gave him an explanation. “I asked: why so much blood?”

Images of Trump with a bloody ear and a little blood on his face — while a fist pumped — went viral around the world after the attack. The 78-year-old said his supporters thought he had been killed. “I wanted to do something to let them know I was okay. I raised my right hand, looked at the thousands of people waiting with bated breath, and started shouting: Fight! Fight! Fight!” And: “When my clenched fist went up in the air, the crowd noticed I was fine and roared with pride in our country.”

Don’t “demonize” disagreements

Donald Trump has called for political differences not to be “demonized”. “We must not criminalize dissent or demonize political differences,” Trump said Thursday at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 78-year-old also said there was no threat to democracy. Instead, he defends “democracy for our countrymen”.

Trump has been embroiled in various legal disputes. He has repeatedly portrayed himself publicly as the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Melania Trump appeared

There she is: Melania Trump appeared before a large audience after a conspicuous absence from the Republican convention in Milwaukee. Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s wife entered the venue shortly before her husband’s speech on the final evening of the four-day event to a standing ovation.

The 54-year-old wore a red dress and sat in the same arena as Trump and his family. Among them was Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who has been missing for the past few days.

The relationship between Donald and Melania Trump has been the subject of not only speculation but also some ridicule in recent years. Since leaving the White House in early 2021, Melania Trump has not appeared in public, mostly kept quiet and played no part in her husband’s election campaign.

He did not appear in Trump’s TV showdown with US President Joe Biden three weeks ago. After last weekend’s assassination attempt on Trump, Melania Trump spoke on Platform X and described the perpetrator as a “monster.” He called on the Americans to compromise.

( DPA/AFP/chk )