Why Putin wants to win by May 9

May 9 is approaching – the day when Vladimir Putin (69) wants to celebrate victory. Sweden Russia expert Anders Asland (70) explains. However, it was Putin’s weakness that set the date.

Why May 9? World War II ended 77 years ago, when Russia always celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany. Every year a large parade is held in Red Square in Moscow. Putin describes this day, known in Russia as “Victory Day”, as his country’s most important holiday.

On “victory day” Putin wants to win

“Putin is driven by the calendar,” Russian expert Asland wrote on Twitter. As for the campaign, it would be a huge success if Putin could announce Ukraine’s defeat that day. That alone is not possible.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin boss wanted to celebrate “victory” on “Victory Day”. But according to the expert, this deadline was canceled by him. Asland explains: “He wants a victory by May 9, so he pushed the attacking troops very quickly.”

He means the East attack, which has already been fought in part after the failed Blitzkrieg in Ukraine. This would be Putin’s failure.

NATO is also considering a May 9 deadline

He explains to the “beaten” troops: “They are tired and need redistribution and repair, but Putin must win by May 9.” The expert did not believe in a victory for Russia.

A secret NATO newspaper added: “The Russian military leadership is under enormous political pressure to finally make a military advance in Ukraine, which could be hailed as a victory in the May 9 march.” (eu)

