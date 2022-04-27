April 27, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Why Putin wants to win by May 9

Terence Abbott 50 mins ago 2 min read

May 9 is approaching – the day when Vladimir Putin (69) wants to celebrate victory. Sweden Russia expert Anders Asland (70) explains. However, it was Putin’s weakness that set the date.

Why May 9? World War II ended 77 years ago, when Russia always celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany. Every year a large parade is held in Red Square in Moscow. Putin describes this day, known in Russia as “Victory Day”, as his country’s most important holiday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine-Ticker. Kiew meldet schwere Kampfe im Osten +++ Berlin will be your doch Panzer life.

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Lawrow sieht «reale Gefahr» for Dritten Weltkrieg

2 days ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Neuster Sipri-Bericht – Weltweite Militirasgaben: Diese Lander risteten am starksten auf – News

2 days ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Why Putin wants to win by May 9

50 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine-Ticker. Kiew meldet schwere Kampfe im Osten +++ Berlin will be your doch Panzer life.

1 day ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Lawrow sieht «reale Gefahr» for Dritten Weltkrieg

2 days ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Neuster Sipri-Bericht – Weltweite Militirasgaben: Diese Lander risteten am starksten auf – News

2 days ago Terence Abbott