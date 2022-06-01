Will Putin announce victory after defeating Donbass?

In the Ukraine war, Russia is currently focusing on the eastern part of the country. The future will be very difficult for the Ukrainian army there.
Briefly essential
- As for Russia, taking Danbos in eastern Ukraine is a high priority.
- The Ukrainian army is to be withdrawn from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- According to experts, it will be difficult for Ukraine to recapture them.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Donbass was captured in eastern Ukraine. The main goal of the war His country. That is why Putin’s troops attacked the area Donetsk and Luhansk Has intensified over the past few days.
The Russians advanced rapidly and surrounded more and more places in eastern Ukraine. So the situation of the Donbass comes to a head for Ukraine: in addition to the territorial losses, Drinking water supply Somewhat difficult.
Although Ukrainian Army It is questionable whether they will be able to withstand the long-term pressure as they have hit bravely so far. Eastern European expert Ulrich Schmidt believes that “Russia will make every effort to capture at least part of Luhansk within its administrative boundaries.”
Ukraine war: Will Putin declare victory in the Donbass victory?
If the Russians really succeed in capturing the territories in the Donbass, it will be even more difficult for Ukraine. “It is not possible for them to recapture the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” says Schmidt.
At the moment, it seems that Russia will respond to military victories in the war in Ukraine: “After the complete capture of both regions, Putin will declare victory and maintain the status quo.”
According to Schmidt, Ukraine must be prepared for a “dangerous peace solution reminiscent of Bosnia.”
Do you think Ukraine can win the war?
The task of the Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine is primarily to protect the Russians. Army Have to stop somehow. However, this is unlikely to be easy, as Russia is currently focusing its full firepower on Donbass.
More on the topic:
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
War in Ukraine: Yeltsin’s son – in – law Putin resigns
Sperm donor conceals hereditary disease and makes 15 women pregnant
Russia faces bankruptcy: Putin threatens financial collapse