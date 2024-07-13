Which is younger than Biden and Trump? Two veterans unwilling to back down: Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Image: Watson

13.07.2024, 20:19 13.07.2024, 21:04

follow me

“Besides, I am determined to grow old; Otherwise nothing can be achieved.” Friedrich Nietzsche

Except the President of the United States.

Because right now, as we all know, there are two people in the running for the highest office in the land. Former President Trump is 78 years old and current President Biden is 81 years old.

This makes them at least 16 years older than the average age of world leaders.

What the heck, they’re nowhere near as regent Paul Biya of Cameroon, who’s already well into his 90s, so he’s a very old head of state. However, he is also a dictator, and they usually have a tendency to stay in power for an uncomfortably long time.

So let’s go ahead and see what things are younger than Biden and Trump.

Take a quick look at this cute baby sketch of Biden…

See how it bounces!Built by: Shutterstock

… and then the quiz!

Which is younger than Biden and Trump? Old things quiz. And people.