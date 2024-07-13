July 13, 2024

Which is younger than Biden and Trump?

Terence Abbott
Two veterans unwilling to back down: Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Image: Watson

Anna Rothenfluh
“Besides, I am determined to grow old; Otherwise nothing can be achieved.”

Friedrich Nietzsche

Except the President of the United States.

Because right now, as we all know, there are two people in the running for the highest office in the land. Former President Trump is 78 years old and current President Biden is 81 years old.

This makes them at least 16 years older than the average age of world leaders.

What the heck, they’re nowhere near as regent Paul Biya of Cameroon, who’s already well into his 90s, so he’s a very old head of state. However, he is also a dictator, and they usually have a tendency to stay in power for an uncomfortably long time.

So let’s go ahead and see what things are younger than Biden and Trump.

Take a quick look at this cute baby sketch of Biden…

Cave painting

See how it bounces!Built by: Shutterstock

… and then the quiz!

Old things quiz. And people.

Joe Biden – His Life in Pictures

1/22

Joe Biden – His Life in Pictures

In 1942, a boy was born in the US state of Pennsylvania who would later achieve the highest political office: Joseph Robin Biden, known as “Joe”. Joe is one of four children, and the Bidens come from a working-class family.

Build: Joe Biden presidential campaign.

They are: https://joebiden.com/joes-story/

“Brave Putin” and “Vice President Trump” — It’s Biden’s “Big Boy Press Conference”

Video: Watson

