It is surprising that a professor of a technical university has said that technology should be banned

CH media newspapers present him as the “climate pope”. What does the ecclesiastical Pope Reto Gnuti declare with an infallible gesture? He wants to “ban” petrol cars.

First, in the interview he called for an increase in the price of fuel, a so-called stimulus tax, through which the government wants to steer citizens in a certain direction through financial pressure. Then, according to Nutty, “many more will switch to electric cars.”

Nutty was asked if this was fair, and whether a car was needed for craftsman jobs. His reply: “You don’t ban cars, only petrol engines.”

Nutty supports a ban on petrol engines, as demanded by the Greens a few years ago.

It was a startling statement for the ETH professor. ETH is called the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, and now a tech teacher wants to ban technology. This is for a technology that has shaped our modern world and has had a decisive impact on our modern way of life.

The internal combustion engine is a technological marvel that has made amazing progress in terms of its environmental balance. Except that not all electricity is created equal. An electric car is the exact opposite of a clean car if it’s powered by coal-fired power plants, like Germany’s “energy transition.” Energy consumption during production is so high that it will take years for an electric car to overtake an efficient gasoline engine in terms of its environmental balance. What about the battery, please?

Of course, the “climate pope” Gnutty knows all this. But he will ban the petrol engine.