Weil am Rhein (T): Mass fighting was an excuse

There was a large police presence in Weil am Rhein (D) on Tuesday evening following a reported mass brawl on the main street.
Police blocked the main street in Weil am Rhein (D) with a heavy force on Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a massive brawl.
No mass strife. Instead, an angry businessman who reported a phone threat. Unable to address the threat situation, the police dispersed again.
Damaged section of main road in Weil am Rhein (D).
At 7:25pm on Tuesday, the police were alerted to a mass brawl on the main street in Weil am Rhein (D). They immediately left with a large group, backed by federal police, who “walked” to stay close, the police report shows. A video circulating on Facebook showed at least seven police vehicles at the site and blocking off the stretch of road.
However, no major fighting was witnessed at the site. Only one enthusiastic entrepreneur attracted attention. He told the police that earlier he had been threatened by another businessman over the phone. The man invented the mass brawl to call the police into action.
After the police could no longer address the threat situation, large numbers of soldiers withdrew. Freiburg police headquarters said investigations were continuing.
