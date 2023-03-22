March 22, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Weil am Rhein (T): Mass fighting was an excuse

Terence Abbott 41 mins ago 2 min read

Weil am Rhein (T)

Mass fighting is just a pretext

There was a large police presence in Weil am Rhein (D) on Tuesday evening following a reported mass brawl on the main street.

Van

Amelie Scherer

Lucas Hausendorf

Published

Police blocked the main street in Weil am Rhein (D) with a heavy force on Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a massive brawl.

Facebook

At 7:25pm on Tuesday, the police were alerted to a mass brawl on the main street in Weil am Rhein (D). They immediately left with a large group, backed by federal police, who “walked” to stay close, the police report shows. A video circulating on Facebook showed at least seven police vehicles at the site and blocking off the stretch of road.

However, no major fighting was witnessed at the site. Only one enthusiastic entrepreneur attracted attention. He told the police that earlier he had been threatened by another businessman over the phone. The man invented the mass brawl to call the police into action.

After the police could no longer address the threat situation, large numbers of soldiers withdrew. Freiburg police headquarters said investigations were continuing.

Activate Basel Push now!

With the Basel-Push of 20 minutes, the news and messages that move north-west Switzerland are delivered to your mobile phone in a flash.

See also  Schweiz mit hichsten Schäden pro Kopf

How it works: In the 20-minute app, tap “Cockpit” in the lower-right corner. There are “Notifications” and “Next”. Mark “Basel” for Regions, type “Next” again, then “Confirm”. Voila!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Family policy in Italy: Meloni government restricts LGBT rights

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow in court: “She knew skiing was irresponsible that way”

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Bangkok: This taxi driver is not allowed to pick up guests back from the airport

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Weil am Rhein (T): Mass fighting was an excuse

41 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Family policy in Italy: Meloni government restricts LGBT rights

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow in court: “She knew skiing was irresponsible that way”

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Bangkok: This taxi driver is not allowed to pick up guests back from the airport

1 day ago Terence Abbott