Harris “steals” Trump’s election promise – Trump’s team reports hacker attack

Two months after a related proposal by Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris wants to repeal the tax on tips in the US after her election victory. The presidential candidate made the promise at a campaign event in Las Vegas.

In the desert city, a large number of people work in the hotel and catering industry due to legalized gambling. They often earn less than minimum wage, which is why many employees rely on tips. The minimum wages are fixed by the states.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walls at a campaign rally on August 10, 2024 at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Las Vegas.

“This is my promise to everyone here: When I’m president, I will continue the fight for America’s working families, including raising the minimum wage and eliminating tips taxes for service and hospitality workers,” the vice president said in front of thousands of people. followers.

Trump proposed eliminating the tip tax in Las Vegas two months ago, and met with a favorable response in the state of Nevada. Now his opponent seems to want to take the wind out of his sails when it comes to popular demand — and Trump responded immediately.

Harris “copied” his proposal, he wrote on the Truth Social platform he co-founded, and cast doubt on whether the Democratic Party was serious. “The difference is she won’t do it, she wants it for political reasons,” he wrote. “That’s a Trump idea.” He complained that Harris had no ideas of his own and could only “steal” from him. JD Vance, the Republican candidate for vice president, asked on Platform X why the plan wasn’t implemented now that the vice president was part of the government.

The government cannot automatically change the taxation of tips: it would require appropriate legislation from Parliament.