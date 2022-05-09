May 9, 2022

The SPD suffered a crushing defeat in the Schleswig-Holstein elections

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

In the state elections in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, early predictions show a clear victory for the ruling Christian Democrats. According to television stations ARD and ZDF, the CDU of popular Prime Minister Daniel Gunther accounts for 41 to 43 percent (2017: 32.0 percent). Previously the co-ruling Greens saw an improvement of 17.0 to 19.5 percent (2017: 12.9 percent).

At the federal level, Germany’s ruling opposition Social Democrats fell between 15.5 and 16 percent (2017: 27.3 percent). This is the worst result of the SPD so far in this state. The SPD last presented the Prime Minister from 2012 to 2017.

