War in Ukraine – Russian commanders carry out dangerous maneuvers

– Russian commanders carry out dangerous maneuvers According to the British, Russia’s progress has been small due to “low energy”. This increases the number of errors. Andrea Boxstein

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a burning natural gas storage facility near Kharkiv. Getty Images

Fierce fighting between Ukrainian guards and Russian occupiers in the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region and the entire front line in the Donbass was witnessed on Friday and the day before. Ukraine talked about 18 repulsed attacks and various destroyed Russian military equipment. Experts from the British Military Intelligence Service and the Institute for War Research said that despite the high concentration of troops in the region, Russia’s progress has not been significant.

It is noteworthy that the incident took place on Wednesday in the Chevrolet Donetsk River in Donbass, west of the city of Chevrolet Donetsk. Apparently, the Ukrainian units there defeated an entire Russian battalion trying to cross the river, which was badly attacked, otherwise catastrophic. The Ukrainian side says up to 1,000 Russians may have been killed. Britain’s military intelligence says the figure is unconfirmed.

Aerial drone shots end up in the middle of the river with the devastated riverside landscape, burnt trees, crumbling buildings, burnt tanks and a pontoon bridge breaking at an angle. In addition to the equipment for such pontoon bridges, the Russian battalion lost almost all armored vehicles, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

It gave this estimate: ‘Crossing the river in a competitive area is a particularly dangerous maneuver; It speaks to the pressure on Russian commanders to improve their operations in eastern Ukraine. “

According to Kiev sources, the Russians are trying to infiltrate the other side of the Chevrolet Donetsk and infiltrate Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, and cut off supplies to Ukrainian troops from the western part of the country.

Researchers at the Institute for War Studies are skeptical that this will work. They notice a “significant decrease in energy” as they try to make progress. The widespread siege of the Ukrainians may be dropped in favor of a “flattery”, as strategists call it.

Kharkiv has no salvation

According to them, in some places north and northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, Ukrainian forces are fighting again and pushing the Russians towards the border. However, according to Ukrainian sources, the Russian military has already deployed troops in Belgorod, Russia, presumably for a new, larger offensive.

The fact that the attackers were pushed back around Kharkiv does not mean salvation for the city of 1.5 million people before the war. On Friday night, Moscow Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that 500 rockets had been fired at military supplies in the Kharkov region and that a fighter jet had been shot down.

In other parts of the country, 150 targets were hit from the night sky. Konashenkov named a refinery in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, which had production facilities and fuel tanks near Kremenchuk in the same region. Many were killed and wounded in the attacks. A village south of Dnipropetrovsk was reportedly hit by prohibited cluster bombs on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding several others. Cluster munitions are prohibited because they are scattered uncontrollably, leaving victims often leaving the public. The bitter battle for the Azovstal plant in Mariupol continued. According to the Ukrainian side, the guards continued to fight. According to Tetiana Lomagina, who is in charge of coordinating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine’s presidency, he wanted to replace 38 soldiers who were seriously wounded by the Russians and evacuate 500 paramedics and wounded from the besieged area. But negotiations with Moscow were difficult. The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ludmila Denisova, cited the shocking but verifiable number of abductions of Ukrainians: since the beginning of the war, nearly two million children have been deported to Russia from Luhansk and Donetsk.

