Girl Description: This party photo became an internet hit

Denise Sanchez is suddenly an internet star. One of his photos suddenly went viral. In the picture, she seems to be shouting something into her irritated friend’s ear. But everything was very different.

1/10 Denise Sanchez (21) has become a meme star in South America and now the rest of the world.

A picture of Denise Sanchez, 21, from Argentina, has been circulating the Internet for three years: the girl wraps her arm around her bored-looking boyfriend and screams into his ear. The film is available in numerous Spanish and recently English versions, in which the young woman explains the world to the boy. Many funny memes have already been posted under the hashtag “Girl Explaining”.

A week ago the film came from South America to the US and Europe. Now Sanchez is going viral there too. Many people know the film, but not the story behind it. That is why the young woman returned to the public.

In a telephone interview with the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Sanchez revealed that the film was actually a stupid accident. This picture was taken in 2019 at a beach party in the city of Claromega, south of Buenos Aires.

“What a disappointment, the image is unusable”

A woman had her photo taken during the celebration. Denise Sanchez and her now-estranged boyfriend were standing in the background, unaware they were there. In fact, the photo was destroyed by her in the background. Nevertheless, the woman posted the picture on the Internet and, according to Sanchez, wrote: “What a disappointment, the picture is worthless with these two children standing behind me with such faces.”

Other viewers quickly spotted the strange couple in the background. Soon the film cut away and you only saw the two of them. And many users already had ideas about what a girl can say very enthusiastically to her boyfriend without being particularly interested. But it’s actually quite different, the 21-year-old explains to the “Daily Mail”. Then her lover was tired because it was late and he had celebrated the festival a lot. So Sanchez sang him a song.

Sanchez takes it all in stride. “It doesn’t bother me. I’m pretty anyway, so I’m not ashamed.” Apart from that, the context in which the meme was posted has often made him laugh. (CD)