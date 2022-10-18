Iran is now reportedly supplying missiles to Putin as well

A horror scene is brewing for Ukraine: Iran apparently wants to supply missiles to Vladimir Putin. This is in addition to the kamikaze drones already deployed in Ukraine.

Now Putin also needs to get missiles from Iran

Iran plans to vastly expand its arms sales to Russia. Vladimir Putin (70) is currently receiving kamikaze drones from Iran, and now he is about to receive missiles. reports that “Washington Post” and cites defense officials of the United States and other allied nations.

Iran, under President Ibrahim Raisi (61), is ready to send surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, among other combat drones. According to the report, the decision was made in Moscow in mid-September when Iranian officials held talks on new arms deliveries.

Two types of short-range missiles

There are two types of short-range missiles. These are capable of hitting targets at a range of 300 to 700 kilometers. Iran must also supply two types of combat drones that are already in use by the Russian military in Ukraine. According to military experts, this delivery alone will get Ukraine into trouble.

In particular, it now concerns Iranian missiles of the Fateh-110 and Solfagar type. Reports of the delivery and use of Iranian drones in Ukraine have always been denied by the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Iran has a large stockpile of weapons

On Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, 51, handed over parts of a suspected Iranian kamikaze drone that struck the city.

With the missile delivery, Iran will finally become one of Putin’s few — and probably most important — allies in the war in Ukraine. Iran has one of the largest arsenals in the Middle East. (eu)