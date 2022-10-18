October 18, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Iran is now reportedly supplying missiles to Putin as well

Terence Abbott 9 mins ago 2 min read

Horror scene for Ukraine

Now Putin also needs to get missiles from Iran

A horror scene is brewing for Ukraine: Iran apparently wants to supply missiles to Vladimir Putin. This is in addition to the kamikaze drones already deployed in Ukraine.

1/6

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi wants to supply Vladimir Putin with more weapons.

Iran plans to vastly expand its arms sales to Russia. Vladimir Putin (70) is currently receiving kamikaze drones from Iran, and now he is about to receive missiles. reports that “Washington Post” and cites defense officials of the United States and other allied nations.

Iran, under President Ibrahim Raisi (61), is ready to send surface-to-surface missiles to Russia, among other combat drones. According to the report, the decision was made in Moscow in mid-September when Iranian officials held talks on new arms deliveries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

War critic Ovsyannikova ran away – look

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Italian war against Putin’s forces

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Iran is now reportedly supplying missiles to Putin as well

9 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

War critic Ovsyannikova ran away – look

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Italian war against Putin’s forces

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Most Germans go to work despite being sick – even with the corona

1 day ago Terence Abbott