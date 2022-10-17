Italian war against Putin’s forces

A young woman wanted to join the Italian army and become a fighter pilot. But she got angry and finally flew away. Now Italy is fighting against Putin’s forces in Ukraine.

1/7 Giulia Schiff, a former non-commissioned officer from Mira, Venice, was systematically bullied out of the army.

He did not want his own army. Giulia Schiff (23) really wanted to be a fighter pilot and had a lot of talent, being considered the best in her class at pilot school.NZZ» is reported. But later he was expelled from the pilot school with a certificate of “military and professional unfitness”. A gross misjudgment. Because the former non-commissioned officer is successfully fighting in Ukraine against Putin’s forces.

On February 25, a day after the war broke out, Schiff wrote on Facebook: “I don’t see a reaction in Europe worthy of Ukraine’s disaster. The lack of response is not fair. We must help a country that cannot defend itself. All this hypocrisy will have consequences.”

No empty words. After some time, he went to Ukraine and volunteered for the “International Legion for the Defense of Ukrainian Territory”. A military unit created by President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) to protect Ukraine. Together with other volunteers, Schiff is now fighting on the front line against the Russian army. Now there is a little breather. According to the Italian newspaper, for a demonstration, he returned to Rome to take part in a demonstration organized by the Christian Association of Ukraine.Courier of Veneto» is reported.

“You made my life hell”

Schiff returned to Italy with a message: “My message is that Italy must show more solidarity with the Ukrainian people because many civilians are dying. I am here to open the eyes of Italians. The reality is different than what we see on television and in the newspapers.” It was worse than reported in this country.

In this event, he insisted that he would finally receive the recognition he had been given in the Italian army in Ukraine. Her time at pilot school was terrible. Bullying, bullying and physical violence. “You made my life hell.” Schiff caused a stir by denouncing an initiation rite. Eventually it went to court. She finally put that horrible time behind her and can now use her skills to help. (LRC)