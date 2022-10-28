October 28, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

New information on deadly python attack in Indonesia

Terence Abbott 15 mins ago 2 min read

New details on Indonesian horror video

The agony with the snake lasted two hours

A python has swallowed a woman in Indonesia. The 54-year-old was alone in a rubber plantation when the snake attacked him.

1/5

A seven-meter-long python has swallowed a woman in Indonesia.

Suddenly disappeared: Zahra (54) from Indonesia suddenly disappeared. The woman, who was alone in the rubber plantation, did not return from work on Sunday. That evening, her husband began a search. He saw her sandals, headgear, jacket and her tools. His wife has disappeared.

Police were on the job on Monday morning. “When the security team and local residents searched the garden, we found a seven-meter-long python,” a local police chief told an Indonesian news site. “the second”. And the controller seems to have eaten something big.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Tuberculosis deaths increased by 14 percent

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Putin’s Troops Are Badly Undermanned

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s top propagandist is retaliating against his own government

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

New information on deadly python attack in Indonesia

15 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Tuberculosis deaths increased by 14 percent

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Putin’s Troops Are Badly Undermanned

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin’s top propagandist is retaliating against his own government

1 day ago Terence Abbott