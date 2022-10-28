New information on deadly python attack in Indonesia

A python has swallowed a woman in Indonesia. The 54-year-old was alone in a rubber plantation when the snake attacked him.

1/5 A seven-meter-long python has swallowed a woman in Indonesia.

Suddenly disappeared: Zahra (54) from Indonesia suddenly disappeared. The woman, who was alone in the rubber plantation, did not return from work on Sunday. That evening, her husband began a search. He saw her sandals, headgear, jacket and her tools. His wife has disappeared.

Police were on the job on Monday morning. “When the security team and local residents searched the garden, we found a seven-meter-long python,” a local police chief told an Indonesian news site. “the second”. And the controller seems to have eaten something big.

A terrible suspicion arose. Officers killed the animal, cut it open and made the gruesome discovery. “We found the body of the victim in the animal’s stomach,” the police chief said. Zahra’s body was almost intact.

The only species that can devour humans

Everyone who knew her was in shock, said the head of Petara village on the island of Sumatra. Death took about two hours, he said. It took so long to bite, trap, choke and eat Zahra. The snake is not even a big specimen in that area. Animals over eight meters in length are said to have already been spotted.

Snake conservationist Nathan Rusley suspects the reticulated python may have been responsible for Zahra’s death. “This species is the only reptile living in Sumatra’s Jambi province that is large enough to swallow an adult human,” he told the Washington Post.

A snake has a flexible lower jaw

Pythons do not kill their victims by venom, but by strangulation. However, human consumption is extremely rare – but still possible. The snake has two flexible lower jaws that can be separated from the upper jaw. This allows the animal to open its mouth wide enough to accommodate a human.

Generally, reticulated pythons feed on mammals such as birds and mice. Sometimes monkeys and even wild boars end up on their menu.

In 2017 and 2018, two people were killed by pythons in Indonesia. Experts suspect that such incidents are linked to deforestation. Snakes lose their natural environment and food sources. Since 2000, Indonesia has lost 18 percent of its total tree population, mostly due to deforestation, the latest data from Global Forest Watch shows. (nob)