USA: Three prison staff simply skipped a year

Three friends from New York did not go to work. While they continued to collect their wages, they took vacations or threw wild parties. Now they are going to court for it.

It all started in the spring of 2021. Steven C., who earns more than $160,000 a year, said he was suffering from the side effects of the corona vaccine. Through this, he has submitted more than 100 fake doctor’s letters from various doctors who were on duty.

At the same time he pursued his passion and wrote a comic book. Apparently he is not afraid of being exposed for his lies, proudly posting a picture of himself on Instagram and writing that his book will be published soon.

They traveled to the Dominican Republic and Florida

On the other hand, Monica C., who earned $80,000 a year, faked injuries. Authorities caught him partying outside his home several times when he should have been at home. When confronted by investigators, he admitted to falsifying 50 medical documents.

Eduardo D., fiancee of Monica C., also feigned injuries. The couple’s indictment states: “He appeared at City Correctional Services clinical appointments with a combination of a sling, cane and/or boot.” The couple visited the Dominican Republic, Florida and West Virginia.

The three friends were arrested Thursday morning and arraigned in federal court that afternoon. (LRC)

