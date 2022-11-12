November 12, 2022

USA: Three prison staff simply skipped a year

Terence Abbott

Party instead of work

Three prison staff have boycotted for a year

Three friends from New York did not go to work. While they continued to collect their wages, they took vacations or threw wild parties. Now they are going to court for it.



Three friends from New York, Steven C. and Monica C. and Eduardo D., all employees of the city’s correctional system, did not want to work.

Three correctional professionals from New York, Steven C.*, 49, Eduardo D.*, 42, and Monica C.*, 36, faked illnesses and accidents for a year. They don’t want to work. They like to party or go on vacation. In full time they collected their full wages. According to the contract, city law enforcement officers have unlimited sick leave. That’s what they took advantage of. Friends now have to answer in court for shameless blues like “”.New York Post» is reported.

It all started in the spring of 2021. Steven C., who earns more than $160,000 a year, said he was suffering from the side effects of the corona vaccine. Through this, he has submitted more than 100 fake doctor’s letters from various doctors who were on duty.

