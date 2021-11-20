November 21, 2021

Vienna expects a daily cost of 49 million

    Saturday, the day of the big demonstration in the Austrian capital Vienna.

    People have been protesting against the tightening of corona prevention measures.

    Then in Vienna. In the state capital alone, closed restaurants and clothing stores are more expensive.

    According to a media report, there are 49 million euros every day since the lockout.

Austria locks up. Initially for a maximum of twenty days. Locking begins Monday.

Stand in Vienna as well. In the state capital alone, closed restaurants and clothing stores are more expensive. It will cost 49 million euros every day from Monday until the public opening ceremony. “Cron” quotes business circles. This has been confirmed by the Vienna Office of the Acting City Councilor Peter Hankே (SPÖ).

