Vienna expects a daily cost of 49 million

Austria locks up. Initially for a maximum of twenty days. Locking begins Monday.
Stand in Vienna as well. In the state capital alone, closed restaurants and clothing stores are more expensive. It will cost 49 million euros every day from Monday until the public opening ceremony. “Cron” quotes business circles. This has been confirmed by the Vienna Office of the Acting City Councilor Peter Hankே (SPÖ).
Nearly a billion euros will be lost
Overall it includes the following: Complete economic failure suffered by gastronomy, retail, hotel and fitness service providers. The challenge is huge, “depending on the situation, a lock will definitely make sense”.
If this lockdown lasts for a maximum of 20 days, it will cost almost a billion euros. A huge amount. If it is really only 20 days. (Euro)
