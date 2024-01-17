Veronica Cowell: Viral Speedster Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

Published
Veronica CowellThe viral rager reveals her beauty secrets
An American fast bowler has gone viral for looking perfectly stylish in his mugshot. Now she shares her beauty secrets.
Veronica Cowell of Virginia wanted to grab a quick coffee before work. She did it very quickly. Police stopped a 27-year-old beautician for careless driving. Her sentence: one night in jail and a $750 fine.
This is how the Speedster became famous
Suddenly a lot of attention follows her sentence. Because, as usual in America, the mugshot was taken by Veronica Cowell. This is the photo released by the police after Koval's arrest.
Instagram account “Mugshawtys” recently posted the photo – and the internet went crazy. Under her photo there are several comments: “Let her go, she's late for the photo shoot.” Another comment reads: “This girl is beautiful.”
She uses botox and fillers
Veronica Cowell recently revealed her beauty secrets to the New York Post. Because behind his viral mug is a lot of work. She explains: “I'm a Botox and filler girl. I am happy to tell you that I get botox injections a few times a year. Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old, a specialist esthetician, injects Botox into clients – and promotes it diligently on Instagram.
However, some of her beauty secrets don't contain neurotoxins. She reveals that she uses high-quality, medical skin care products for her skin care and regularly gets “laser facials.”
She also shares what products she uses for her makeup. She says: “I use a bit of L'Oréal skin color and Dr. Jard to combat redness.” “Daily” she puts on her face. All she's wearing is “a little blush and some mascara.”
Veronica Cowell adopts a more serious tone. She says of her crime: “I was definitely wrong.” And: “I cannot forgive.” She promises: “I will never drive fast again.”
