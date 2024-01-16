A decision on the dismissal of sex offender Fritz will be made soon

Josef Fritzl, known as the “Monster of Amstetten”, may soon be released from prison in Austria.
Joseph Fritzl.Collection: www.imago-images.de
A three-judge panel will decide over the next few weeks based on expert opinion. Ferdinand Schuster, spokesman for the Krems Regional Court, confirmed related media reports on Tuesday. It is about whether he, now 88, will be allowed to move from implementing measures to a simpler prison term or whether he will be released on conditions. “The report says there is no longer any risk for health reasons.”Hence Schuster.
In 1984, in the small Austrian town of Amstetten, Fritzl locked his 18-year-old daughter in the soundproof cellar of his home. Over the next 20 years, he raped her thousands of times and fathered seven children with her. One of them died soon after.
According to officials, the wife, who lived with the rest of the family on the first floor of the house, was unaware of this. The case broke in 2008 and made headlines around the world. The trial included allegations of murder, rape, deprivation of liberty, severe coercion, slavery and concubinage. Fritzl received a life sentence. He adopted a new last name in prison.
Meanwhile, Fritzl, who is being held at the Stein Correctional Facility near Krems, has completed the crucial 15-year mark for possible release on probation. Additionally, the legal situation will change in 2023, Schuster said. Now it is very difficult for prisoners to be admitted to the prison where they receive treatment. At the same time, it has become easier to get out of this form of detention. The decision of the Senate shall be communicated in writing to those concerned in due course. The state attorney's office is said to be awaiting the report. (saw/sda/dpa)
