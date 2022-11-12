November 12, 2022

US weapons within range of Russian supply route

Terence Abbott

After Cherson’s victory, the United States provided the necessary ammunition

The main Russian supply route along the Himar border

The main Russian supply network has been within range of the US-supplied weapons to the Ukrainians since the recapture of Kherson. Ukraine can now dare to attack – because the US has already provided the appropriate ammunition.

Ukrainians recently managed to liberate the port city of Cherson from Russian invaders.

This week Vladimir Putin (70) suffered another defeat in the war in Ukraine: his soldiers withdrew from the strategically important port city of Cherson after fighting with the Ukrainians. Russian army chief Sergei Surovykin, 56, said on Wednesday that the withdrawal was being carried out “to protect the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of the troop group”.

For the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the withdrawal is a double victory. For with Cherson’s victory new avenues of attack opened up for them. The front now has a land bridge, as well as several Russian logistics sites and ammunition depots. “Newsweek” reported.

US weapons within range of Russian supply route

