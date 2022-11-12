US weapons within range of Russian supply route

The main Russian supply network has been within range of the US-supplied weapons to the Ukrainians since the recapture of Kherson. Ukraine can now dare to attack – because the US has already provided the appropriate ammunition.

1/10 Ukrainians recently managed to liberate the port city of Cherson from Russian invaders.

This week Vladimir Putin (70) suffered another defeat in the war in Ukraine: his soldiers withdrew from the strategically important port city of Cherson after fighting with the Ukrainians. Russian army chief Sergei Surovykin, 56, said on Wednesday that the withdrawal was being carried out “to protect the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of the troop group”.

For the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the withdrawal is a double victory. For with Cherson’s victory new avenues of attack opened up for them. The front now has a land bridge, as well as several Russian logistics sites and ammunition depots. “Newsweek” reported.

“Fire Control in the Streets”

The infrastructure, part of the Russians’ main supply network in Ukraine, has been within range of Ukrainian weapons since the recapture of Kherson. After all, modern weapons supplied by the West can now hit Russian targets. For example, the sophisticated Himar missile system from the United States.

It remains to be seen whether the Ukrainians will dare to launch such an attack. Sergei Kuzan (38), an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, pointed out that “the Russians are using supply lines” after the victory, saying they now have “firepower control over the roads”.

The Americans would approve of a similar attack. Shortly after recapturing Cherson, the Pentagon announced $400 million worth of new arms sales to Ukraine. In addition to the grenade launchers and wheeled vehicles, the Ukrainians are also receiving Himars ammunition, which they will need in an attack on the Russian supply network.

The US has pledged to provide aid “as long as it is needed”.

But the Pentagon is not talking about munitions for the attack. The Americans simply stated: “Additional air defense capabilities are critical in the face of Russia’s relentless and brutal airstrikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.” This may refer to the Hawk anti-aircraft missiles, which have been included in the latest weapons package.

Since the start of the war, the United States has already provided $19.3 billion in defense aid to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (60) pledged on Saturday that the US would continue its aid “as long as it is needed”. (obf)