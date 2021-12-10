December 10, 2021

USA: A mother (48) has stolen the identity of her daughter (22) for the date

Arzu

    Laura O. is 48 – but she played her 22-year-old daughter.

    She joined a university on the pretext of being 22 years old.

    The 48-year-old got acquainted with them, not knowing that they were two decades older.

    Dizziness has emerged. He is currently facing up to five years in prison.

Laura O’Brien, 48, is cheating the U.S. government and residents of the small town of Mountain View, Missouri. Everyone believed she was a young woman.

The mother has now been threatened with imprisonment. He confessed to stealing his daughter’s identity. With that, she got an education loan, went to college – and dated young people.

