USA: A mother (48) has stolen the identity of her daughter (22) for the date

Laura O’Brien, 48, is cheating the U.S. government and residents of the small town of Mountain View, Missouri. Everyone believed she was a young woman.

The mother has now been threatened with imprisonment. He confessed to stealing his daughter’s identity. With that, she got an education loan, went to college – and dated young people.

“Everyone believed”

In 2016, the 48-year-old applied for a Social Security card on behalf of his daughter. He received this in an email from the authorities. Since then, the 43-year-old has claimed she is his daughter.

She began seducing men in her early twenties. Laura O. Men do not know that he is more than two decades older than he said. “Everyone believed. She even had friends who believed she was as old as she said she was: 22 years old, “said Jamie Perkins, a Mountain View police officer. “New York Times”.

The 48-year-old is said to have had a Snapshot account. There she shared pictures of herself, with many filters on her face. “She fully embraced the younger lifestyle: the clothes, the make-up and the personality. She fully considered herself to be a person in her early twenties,” another official in charge of the case, Stetson Sweeney, told ABC.

She had a job and lived with a married couple

The 48-year-old lived with a couple in Mountain View. He said he escaped from domestic violence. Also, those who lived with him, thought he was 22 years old. The 48-year-old has applied for and obtained a driver’s license on behalf of his daughter. She got a job at a library. She also received money from the government to join the university.

More than two years later, in August 2018 the fraud was finally discovered. Mountain View police were contacted by authorities in Arkansas who believed the mother was involved in financial fraud.

He faces up to five years in prison

The 48-year-old, who has now pleaded guilty, faces up to five years in prison without parole. He owes $ 17,521 to a university in Missouri – and to his daughter. (euc)