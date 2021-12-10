December 10, 2021

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Biontech boss Uğur ahin: “It makes sense to increase after three months”

Arzu 52 mins ago 2 min read

  • 1/6

    The booster vaccine is available six months after the second hoe in Switzerland.

  • 2/6

    Biontech boss Uğur Şahin recommends an increase after three months – because of the Omikron variant.

  • 5/6

    In Switzerland, the booster is only offered after six months.

  • 6/6

    Biotech expects a fourth vaccination in the summer. The vaccine should then be modified to Omigran.

“Boosters, boosters, boosters” advise leading virologists and epidemiologists around the world on how to balance the fifth corona wave and prevent the spread of the Omigron variant. In Switzerland, those who have been vaccinated twice receive a third shovel after six months.

Too late, the European Pharmaceuticals Institute (EMA) thinks. He prescribes a third dose three months later. Supported by Biotech founder Uğur Şahin (56). “If Omigron continues to spread, it would make scientific sense to offer a booster after three months,” he told the Associated Press. “Spiegel”.

See also  Jacinta Ordner Takes It With Humor - Government Leader's Three-Year-Old Daughter Interrupts Live Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Christmas party despite being locked out – Boris Johnson under pressure – News

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

German Health Minister Lauterbach has warned of the spread of Omigron

17 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Afghanistan stands on the edge

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Biontech boss Uğur ahin: “It makes sense to increase after three months”

52 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Christmas party despite being locked out – Boris Johnson under pressure – News

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

German Health Minister Lauterbach has warned of the spread of Omigron

17 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Afghanistan stands on the edge

1 day ago Arzu