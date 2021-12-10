Biontech boss Uğur ahin: “It makes sense to increase after three months”

“Boosters, boosters, boosters” advise leading virologists and epidemiologists around the world on how to balance the fifth corona wave and prevent the spread of the Omigron variant. In Switzerland, those who have been vaccinated twice receive a third shovel after six months.
Too late, the European Pharmaceuticals Institute (EMA) thinks. He prescribes a third dose three months later. Supported by Biotech founder Uğur Şahin (56). “If Omigron continues to spread, it would make scientific sense to offer a booster after three months,” he told the Associated Press. “Spiegel”.
The fourth dose should come in the summer
The reason for his report is the results of a recent study on Omigron. According to Biontech’s data, efficacy against variance is “significantly lower” after two doses. Those who have been vaccinated three times, on the other hand, are effectively protected against Omigrans. Other studies from Germany and South Africa support these findings.
In an interview with Spiegel, Sahin announced that a fourth dose would be needed in the summer. “The fourth vaccine may be the most suitable vaccine for the Omigron variant,” says the Biotech boss.
To ensure the right amount of vaccine, Sahin wants to further increase production – more than four billion doses a year from the Pfizer / Biotech vaccine. (Gif)
