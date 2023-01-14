January 14, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

US Treasury Secretary Warns of US Default

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

The US Treasury Secretary is clearly warning

America will soon be bankrupt

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned against bankruptcy. The threat is already in the summer.

1/5

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of a US default.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (76) has warned Congress that the government may not be able to repay if the debt ceiling is temporarily raised or suspended.

“It is critical that Congress act in good time to raise or suspend the debt ceiling,” Yellen wrote in a letter to party leaders of both houses of Congress. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre (48) warned Congress that raising the debt ceiling was not negotiable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Canada: Woman (37) dies after waiting 7 hours in emergency department

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

That is why Ukraine needs this super tank

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

That’s why Russia’s best fighter jets don’t fly over Ukraine

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

US Treasury Secretary Warns of US Default

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Canada: Woman (37) dies after waiting 7 hours in emergency department

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

That is why Ukraine needs this super tank

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

That’s why Russia’s best fighter jets don’t fly over Ukraine

1 day ago Terence Abbott