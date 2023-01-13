Canada: Woman (37) dies after waiting 7 hours in emergency department

A woman in Canada had to wait seven hours in an emergency room before screaming in pain. But by the time the doctors found time for her, it was already too late. His family is in shock.

1/5 Alison Holthoff had to wait seven hours in the emergency room.

She screamed in pain, but no one noticed Alison Holtup († 37). The Canadian had to wait seven hours in an emergency room. After that, doctors can only determine death.

On the morning of December 31, Holthoff woke up with stomach pains. She wanted to take a bath to ease the pain. Since September 2022, the woman has experienced repeated pain after falling from her horse.

But a relaxing bath didn’t help. About ten minutes later, Alison Holthoff’s children called: “Mom needs help,” husband Gunder Holthoff told the Canadian news channel. CTV News Atlantic. He acted quickly and drove straight to the emergency room. He didn’t call an ambulance because they had to wait almost five hours when he fell off the horse.

At eleven o’clock they reached the hospital. The emergency room was overcrowded. Urine and blood samples were taken. Then nothing happened. The hour passed. Finally his wife collapsed on the floor. She screamed in pain. “I feel like dying. You will let me die here, Holthoff recalled his wife saying.

She is a “brave at heart.”

Suddenly everything happened so quickly. “It was the first time I felt like someone was watching us.” A doctor examined her and sent her for an X-ray.

At the same time, his wife continued to deteriorate. I can’t breathe,” she screamed. In no time her heart stopped beating. According to the hospital, Holthoff was resuscitated three times. But to no avail. The mother-of-three died of internal bleeding, an inquest later revealed. It is unclear if this is related to his riding injury.

The family is shocked. Holthoff knew his wife was sick, but not that she might die. She was a great woman, “brave at heart,” according to her husband. After Holthoff’s death, the family demanded that the hospitals change their conditions. The case also affected politicians. Actions must be taken quickly to ensure that no one has to wait hours in the emergency department. Since last October, the hospital has been struggling due to lack of staff. (LRC)