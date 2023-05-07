Threat from Boss Wagner: Moscow is frustrated by not winning the war

– Moscow is frustrated by not winning the war The apparent dispute between Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner’s mercenaries, Chechen President Kadyrov, and the Russian military leadership is evidence of power struggles within the Russian leadership. Nicola’s friend, Frank Nienhuizen

On “Victory Day” over Nazi Germany, Moscow would have liked to declare a “victory” in Ukraine: exercises for May 9 celebrations in Moscow. Photo: Olga Maltseva (AFP)

Military attacks erupted in several parts of Ukraine over the weekend. According to Ukrainian reports, the cities of Krivy Rih and Cherson were among the targets of the rocket and artillery attacks. The drone was shot down over the capital Kiev and over Nikopol across the Dnieper. Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant Lies were bombarded by artillery.

Russian occupiers in the region have ordered civilians to evacuate to safe havens as an attack on Ukraine is imminent. Raffaele Croci, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warned in a statement on Saturday about the dangers of fighting near a nuclear power plant. But everything will be done to ensure nuclear safety and power plant safety. Experts from the IAEA are currently on site at the nuclear power plant. According to the report, they report regular artillery fire in the area.

On May 10, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenaries, announced his withdrawal from the months-long war. Withdraw from Pakmut City want Ramzan Kadyrov and his Chechen militia must seize the positions. Earlier, Prigozhin had written about handing over areas under his control to the Russian Defense Ministry if he retreated. There was a reason to withdraw Prigogine Lack of ammunition and little support from the Russian army.

The Ukrainian side protested, citing continued Russian artillery shelling. Chechen President Kadyrov In his Telegram channel he announced that he was ready to take over the positions of Prigozhin’s militia and capture the city with his special unit Ahmad. It is a matter of few hours. Kadyrov said he had already sent a request to President Vladimir Putin. On Sunday, Prigozhin appeared to backtrack on his announcement: he announced on his Telegram channel that he was guaranteed enough equipment to continue the fight.

Perhaps some sort of military victory should be declared in the war in Ukraine.

Power struggles within the Russian leadership are suspected to be behind such public maneuvers. The upcoming May 9 may also play a role: the defeat of Nazi Germany is traditionally celebrated in Russia on “Victory Day.” Any military victory in the war in Ukraine could be declared this year. At this point, however, it is unlikely that Russian troops will be able to capture the symbolic but strategically important Bagmut. Prigogine wanted to divert attention from this, since Wagner’s mercenaries at Bagmut were fighting most of the fighting for the Russian side.

Severely injured in car bomb blast: Russian author Jagar Prilepin, at a book launch in 2017. Photo: Natalia Kolesnikova (AFP)

Apart from the military conflict in Ukraine, there was another attack in Russia over the weekend. Russian writer killed in car bomb explosion in Nizhny Novgorod Sachar Prilepin injured and killed his driver. Years ago, nationalist writer Prilepin fought alongside pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass and led a faction there. He is considered a staunch supporter of the war and has spoken out in favor of annexing Ukraine. According to Russian media reports, doctors have now taken Prilepin out of an artificial coma. His condition is stable.

Already the third attack

The Russian government blamed not only Ukraine but the West and particularly the United States for the attack. According to Russian sources, a man who allegedly acted on instructions from Ukraine was arrested.

The attack on the writer was the third attack on a pro-war activist in Russia since February last year. Tarja Dukina, daughter of ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb near Moscow last summer. In April, Russian military blogger Vladlon Tatarsky died in a bomb blast at a cafe in St. Petersburg.

