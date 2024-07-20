Kamala Harris (R): How long will she stay in Joe Biden’s shadow? Keystone

Is Joe Biden Quitting? Symptoms become increasingly clear. Blue news shows who can capture his nomination.

No time? Blue news in a nutshell for you Joe Biden may withdraw his candidacy for president.

And his supporters are drifting away from him.

But who can be considered the successor in the election? Shows a list of blue messages.

Democratic support for incumbent Joe Biden as a candidate for the presidential election in November is increasingly eroded. The 81-year-old, now suffering from corona, is confident of victory, but according to media reports, there are growing voices from those around him that he is considering quitting.

The blue news shows which candidates could replace Biden.

Vice President Harris’ name is suddenly being mentioned frequently by Democrats in the succession debate. (archive image) Ennio Lensa/KEYSTONE/dpa

Kamala Harris seems the obvious choice when it comes to replacing Biden: As vice president, the 59-year-old would automatically assume her duties if the head of state dies. In a recent speech in the hotly contested state of North Carolina, he did not comment publicly on Biden’s potential departure. Instead, he called the difference between him and Trump “like night and day”; He described the November election as “the most important and important election of our lifetime.”

The daughter of a Jamaican and an Indian woman was a pioneer: She was the first woman to hold the office of vice president, and none of Harris’ predecessors were black. A few years ago, the lawyer became the first woman and first black attorney general in her home state of California.

As a lawyer, Harris has a reputation for being tough — something he could use to his advantage on the campaign trail, which could revolve around immigration and crime. However, some Democrats have criticized its harsher sentences for juvenile offenders, saying it disproportionately affects members of minorities.

However, there is no rule that the Vice Presidential nominee must also be the designated successor presidential nominee if the actual nominee withdraws. Former Senator Harris has only poor approval ratings, so Democrats may look for another option if worst comes to worst.

Gavin Newsom reportedly has ambitions for the White House. (archive image) By Han Quan/AP/dpa

The California governor’s name continues to come up in discussions about Biden’s successor. The 56-year-old was once the mayor of San Francisco and has ruled the most populous state in the US for five years. Among other things, he made California a haven for abortion seekers. So far, Newsom has always supported Biden — but at the same time he’s never hidden his own presidential aspirations.

In recent months, Newsom has traveled internationally, running numerous ads touting his accomplishments and investing millions in campaign support groups. In doing so, he has fueled speculation that he might want to run for the US presidency in 2028 – so why not in 2024?

Gretchen Whitmer is a name that comes up again and again in the search for a replacement for Biden. (archive image) Paul Sancia/AP/dpa

Michigan, a so-called swing state, cannot expect a clear victory for either the Democrats or the Republicans, which will ultimately be decisive for the outcome of the November 5 presidential election. For supporters of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it’s a strong case for the politician’s candidacy.

The 52-year-old is an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. Known to be the target of organized kidnappings by right-wing militants. His state is home to many black, Arab-American and working-class voters — segments of the population that Biden has so far had a hard time wooing.

Whitmer firmly rejected talk of a candidacy at least as early as July and announced his 100% support for Biden. He “must win, I support him”.

Josh Sapiro can be nationally ranked. Keystone

Shapiro, 51, is the governor of Pennsylvania, a so-called swing state. Before taking office as governor in early 2023, Shapiro was elected attorney general in the state twice. In this case, he took action against Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive pain reliever Oxycontin. Shapiro is a forceful orator and an outspoken centrist — both qualities that will make him seek national office.

Michelle Obama is unlikely to surprise. Paul R. Kiunda/AP/DPA

In addition to those mentioned, the names of Illinois Gov. JP Pritzker, his counterpart in Maryland, Wes Moore, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have also been floated. However, the prospects for the three governorships don’t look particularly great. The names of Senator Amy Klobuchar and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeeg have also already been mentioned in the discussion about a possible successor.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, a shining light for many Democrats, is also repeatedly mentioned. However, he has consistently insisted in the past that he is not a political person and has absolutely no interest in becoming president.

With content from AFP