Georgia Meloney receives compensation from journalist

A Milan court has ordered a journalist to pay 5,000 euros (about 4,850 francs) in damages to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for mocking her in a social media post. Ansa news agency reported this.

In October 2021, journalist Giulia Cortes was given a suspended fine of 1,200 euros for posting a comment on Twitter (now renamed X) which was classified as “body shaming” mocking Meloni’s height.

“After all, you’re only 1.2 meters tall.”

Responding to a Reuters article about the verdict, Cortese wrote in X on Thursday: “Italy’s government has a serious problem with freedom of expression and press dissent.” Meloni took legal action against the journalist three years ago after the two women clashed on social media.

Meloni, who was in opposition to the right-wing populist Fratelli d’Italia party at the time, was attacked when Cortés published a photograph of him with a picture of the late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in the background. Cortese responded with more tweets, including one that translated: “You don’t scare me, Georgia Meloni. After all, you’re only 1.2 meters tall. I can never look at you. See also Dozens of Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine

Journalist can appeal

Meloni’s height is given as 1.58 meters and 1.63 meters by various media websites. Cortes may appeal the ruling. Meloney’s lawyer said the prime minister would donate the compensation he receives to charity.

In an English-language post on X on Thursday, Cortes wrote that it was a difficult time for independent journalists in Italy. “Let’s hope for better days. We won’t give up!” He added her.

Italy falls to 46th place in press freedom index

A high number of cases against journalists this year were cited by Reporters Without Borders, causing Italy to fall five places to 46th in the 2024 Press Freedom Index (Switzerland is ninth). Meloney is no stranger to taking journalists to court. Last year, a Rome court fined best-selling author Roberto Saviano 1,000 euros plus legal costs after insulting him on television in 2021 for his hard-line stance on illegal immigration.

