US President Joe Biden had to end his trip to Nevada early – due to Corona. Two top Democrats in Congress have warned him against running.

US President Joe Biden is confirmed to be infected with Corona.

He ended his Nevada trip early and had to abandon his campaign.

Biden now prefers to isolate himself at his private home in Delaware.

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus and has to cancel an important campaign trip. Contrary to plan, the 81-year-old left the state of Nevada. Biden now wants to retreat to his private home in Rehoboth, Delaware, and isolate himself there, the White House said. From there he can complete all the tasks. He has been vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

Biden, who wants to remain in office after November’s election, campaigned in Las Vegas on Wednesday for votes, particularly among Hispanics. There he first stopped at a Mexican restaurant to connect with voters. He wanted to appear at a convention of an important civil rights organization representing the interests of the Hispanic population. But this did not happen. Another meeting had to be cancelled.

Janet Murguia, president of UnidosUS, said Biden called her and told her he couldn’t come. Shortly after, the White House confirmed that Biden had tested positive for the virus after the first event. According to his doctor’s message, the confirmation of the test result by PCR test is still pending. Biden has breathing problems, runny nose and cough. He received his first dose of the covid drug Paxlovit. See also Because of bad grades: Students beat Spanish teacher to death

Already tested positive two years ago

Biden last tested positive for the virus two years ago in the summer. He was then also treated with the drug Paxlovit and tested positive for the coronavirus again a few days after his isolation. It was said at the time to be a “relapse” that occurs in rare cases in paxlovide-treated patients. According to the White House, Biden was on a lighter streak at the time.

Biden belongs to the risk group because of his old age. Biden’s health is always up for debate, especially given the presidential election in November. Biden wants to confirm the position after the election in November. The Democratic Party is currently fighting on all fronts to save its presidential nominee. During a televised debate against Republican rival Donald Trump nearly three weeks ago, Biden also had a cool and warm voice. According to the White House, a corona test at the time was negative.

Nevada is a so-called swing state that cannot be assigned firmly to either the Democrats or the Republicans. Swing states are more politically competitive, which is why presidential candidates or candidates’ campaigns often focus on these states.

Top Democrats warned Biden against running

According to consistent media reports, the two top Democrats in the US Congress, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, have warned against sticking with Biden’s presidential bid. Both Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader Jeffries held separate talks with Biden last week and expressed concern that Biden’s grip could lead to Democrats losing control of both houses of Congress. See also CNN Fires Longtime Host Don Lemon

The Washington Post and ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

In addition to the presidency, several seats in parliament are also up for grabs in the November election. The entire House of Representatives is up for reelection, and one-third of the seats in the Senate are up for election. Democrats fear that Republicans could control both chambers of Congress and the White House after the election. Many lawmakers worry that Biden’s lack of support could cost them re-election.

The conversation between Jeffries and Biden took place last Thursday. “In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full range of insights, candid perspectives, and conclusions about the path forward that the caucus recently shared together,” Jeffries wrote in a letter to Democratic lawmakers.

Schumer spoke with Biden on Saturday — just before the assassination attempt on Trump, which briefly pushed the debate about Biden into the background. Schumer’s office said in response to Wednesday’s news that the senator had conveyed his committee’s comments to Biden. Unless the source is named Schumer or Biden, reporting is in the realm of speculation.

Biden has so far rejected all calls to withdraw and has made it clear he has no plans to give up.

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes? A news overview, surprising stories and breaking news in the morning and at the end of the day: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone. See also The president, his chef, the madness of reality and the anti-Putin uprising in Russia

( DPA/chk )