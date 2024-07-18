Drama in Makhdoom’s royal household: Sheikh Mahra announces her husband’s divorce on Instagram. Their relationship started like a fairy tale.

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum (30) and Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum (34) have separated after a year of marriage.

In an Instagram post, Royal accused her husband of infidelity.

Take a look back at the beginning of their romance.

Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum’s divorce announcement caused quite a stir. The Dubai princess wrote in a black and white photo on Instagram: “Dear husband, I am divorcing you. Take care. Your ex-wife.” He further accused Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum of infidelity. The news comes a year after the couple tied the knot. A timeline of their broken romance.

Engagement

After the Arabian Royal Agency made the news public on March 22, 2023, the princess of Dubai and one of the city’s most eligible bachelors at the time, Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum, announced their engagement. The engagement was officially announced with a poem written by the 30-year-old’s father, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Marriage

On May 28, 2023, the two got married in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony called Khatb al-Kitab. At this event, the couple signed their marriage contract and reaffirmed their commitment to each other in front of their families and guests.

Wedding reception

A lavish reception was held at Zayed Hall, Dubai World Trade Center on 4th June. On her big day, the bride wore a white embroidered Ezra Couture wedding dress. The Sheikh’s mahra and the 34-year-old represent unity within the UAE’s royal family. See also Threatening gestures by the US have so far prevented escalation

Honeymoon

After the celebrations, the newlyweds headed to Greece for their honeymoon in August. In a gallery of photos posted by the 30-year-old on Instagram, the couple can be seen strolling the streets of Mykonos and riding a jet ski.

Pregnancy announcement

Mahra and Mana’s romance was crowned when the princess announced her pregnancy a few months after their wedding. In October 2023, the royal shared a picture of the ultrasound and commented, “Just the three of us.”

Instagram/hhshmahra

At an elaborate gender reveal party in February 2024, the soon-to-be parents discovered the gender of their unborn child: a girl.

birth

The baby was born on May 2 this year. As can be seen in photos on Instagram, Sheikh Mana was in the delivery room when his wife gave birth to their daughter. The girl was named after her mother with the same nickname: Mahra.

First problems

Attentive fans noticed the secret message of the princess a month ago. In the Instagram picture, Mahra can be seen with her newborn baby. She wrote: “Just the two of us.” Has the problem already occurred at this point?

Separation

Apparently. That’s because now a shocking divorce announcement was made on Wednesday, in which Shaikh appears to confront her husband about his apparent infidelity. Sheikh has yet to publicly comment on the matter. An official statement from the House of Maktoum, the royal family that rules Sheikh Mahara Dubai, is still pending.

Who is Sheikh Mana?

Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Manna Al Maktoum is a famous Emirati businessman who is involved in several companies such as GCI Real Estate Development Company, MM Group of Companies, Dubai Tech and Albarada Trading. He also served in the National Service of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces for one year. See also Neuster Sipri-Bericht - Weltweite Militirasgaben: Diese Lander risteten am starksten auf - News

In his personal life, Sheikh seems to love adventures, as his Instagram profile shows. The pictures show him on a ski trip in Courchevel, Rhône-Alpes, France. He had a passion for hawks from an early age, was an avid horse lover and an admirer of philosophy.

The businessman is friends with world famous (former) athletes like Ronaldinho and Novak Djokovic. She has been photographed with notorious social media star and misogynist Andrew Tate and her followers disapprove. Shortly after the divorce was announced, users wrote: “Holl, no wonder she’s divorcing. friendship with a trafficker” or “makes sense now”.