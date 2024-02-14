Urinate while sleeping: It helps

The most annoying is usually completely normal: having to pee before bed. We have tips on how to use it less often and explain when you're more alert.

Do you always have to go to the bathroom when you're almost asleep? There is a reason for that.

It's a phenomenon as reliable as it is unpleasant: once you're comfortable in bed, the bladder suggests that you're about to find the perfect sleeping position and travel into the realm of dreams. You have to go to the toilet and of course you wake up again. Did you know this too and are you already asking yourself why?

The main reason is this: our body slows down the production of urine at night so that we can sleep undisturbed for a few hours at a time. To succeed, he sends the signal before he sleeps: Empty his bladder! And sometimes it's right when you're almost asleep.

If you have to go to the bathroom at night – or even several times – it helps to drink less in the evening. Pixels/cup off pair

The frequency of nocturnal urination, also known as “nocturia,” increases with age. But younger people – regardless of gender – can also be affected by it. However, there are some tips that can help you avoid going to the toilet again while you sleep.

Tips to reduce the urge to urinate in the evening

Drink enough water during the day, but reduce your intake two to three hours before bed.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol: The ingredients stimulate urine production and make you run to the toilet more often.

Regular exercise can promote blood flow and reduce water retention. A quick walk after dinner will do wonders.

Elevating your legs for a while during the day can also help: this will help absorb water deposits in the bloodstream, and you'll need to go to the toilet less often at night.

Pelvic floor exercises can help you control your bladder better.

If you can no longer sleep and recover because you need to urinate frequently, an illness may also be the cause. Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

So, if you have to wake up every now and then during the night to empty your bladder, there is no reason to worry. “It's normal to urinate once at night,” urologist Kelly Casperson tells Men's Health. “If you're 65 or older you're allowed twice a night because: “The older you get, the more urine you pass at night.”

Help from an expert

However, if you are young and have a particularly frequent need to urinate or feel a burning sensation when urinating, you should consult a professional. Because it can also cause bladder weakness. Or it could be due to a disease such as diabetes, urinary tract or kidney infection, prostate problems or heart failure. Psychological problems such as anxiety or stress can also cause the urge to urinate.