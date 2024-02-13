Banning private use of cannabis in Thailand soon?

After Thailand legalized cannabis two years ago, the royal cabinet is now considering a draft law that would allow the drug only for medical purposes.

Cannabis was legalized in Thailand two years ago.

Legalized tourism and agriculture in the kingdom.

However, it is also said that under the control of drugs, crime has increased in the country.

Two years after legalizing cannabis in Thailand, the country appears to be on track to once again ban recreational use of the drug. Legalization has boosted tourism and agriculture in the Southeast Asian country and created thousands of outlets.

But criticism is mounting because some sections of the public feel that the lack of regulation of the cannabis market has led to crime and made cannabis products available to children.

Will it only be allowed for medical purposes in the future?

The cabinet was expected to consider a bill on Tuesday that would ban recreational use of cannabis but allow medical use. If approved, the bill will go to parliament, where there is widespread support for tougher restrictions.

A draft version of the bill released in January proposes to make the use of cannabis for “recreational and pleasure purposes” a criminal offence, punishable by a fine of 60,000 baht (about 1,560 euros). So medical use would be legitimate.

However, it is not clear how the implementation of the law should be monitored. Thailand is the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis.

