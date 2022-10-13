October 13, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

United Nations: Only 4 countries back Russia in key UN vote

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 4 min read
See also  Kissinger sees America on the brink of armed conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Putin wants to freeze Ukraine

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

New balance of power – Oil tycoons turn to Putin – News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The Russians attach their weak point to the ground with a rocket

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

4 min read

United Nations: Only 4 countries back Russia in key UN vote

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin wants to freeze Ukraine

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

New balance of power – Oil tycoons turn to Putin – News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

The Russians attach their weak point to the ground with a rocket

1 day ago Terence Abbott