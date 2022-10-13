United Nations: Only 4 countries back Russia in key UN vote

– Only 4 countries support Russia in key United Nations polls Historic Majority in United Nations General Assembly: It Outlaws Putin’s Illegal Connections in Ukraine Christian Jaschke from New York

Strong speeches and vote: The UN General Assembly gave a clear condemnation of Russia on Wednesday evening. Source: AP, AFP, Tamedia

It is well known that Russia does not have many friends in the world at present. According to a vote at the United Nations (UNO) General Assembly on Wednesday, how few there are surprised even seasoned diplomats. The resolution was passed by 143 states condemning Russia’s “illegal annexation” of the four partially occupied regions of Ukraine. 35 countries including China abstained.

Apart from Russia, only four countries voted against: Nicaragua, North Korea, Syria and Belarus. These are the remaining friends of Russia.

Resolution adopted: Switzerland also with a clear majority. Photo: PD

UN in New York When the General Assembly voted on a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, 100 countries voted in favor, 11 against, and 58 abstained.

“That’s great”

The UN has 193 members. Some states do not vote in such elections for various reasons. Even with boycotts, some former Soviet republics did not vote at all, fearing Moscow’s wrath.

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergey Kislitsya stands next to his US counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, after the vote on Wednesday. “It’s great,” he said, moved by the overwhelming support his country is seeing on the world stage. Thomas-Greenfield said the decision shows Russia cannot threaten the world.

He still couldn’t believe his eyes: Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN with binoculars. Photo: Bebeto Matthews (AP)

In his address to the assembly, he said, “Today it is Russia that is occupying Ukraine. But tomorrow it may be another nation that crosses the border. You may be next. What do you expect from this body?” No matter how big or small a country is, its borders are protected by international law.

The extreme reverse of guilt

The resolution is not legally binding, but has strong symbolic value. Russia vetoed a similar move in the Security Council last month. A decision by the 15-member Security Council would be binding under international law, but Russia is one of five veto powers, along with the United States, China, Great Britain and France.

As Russia is the aggressor in this case, it will continue to thwart any Security Council efforts to issue binding statements. The General Assembly of All Nations made it clear how isolated the country was at this time.

He talks about the “Kyiv regime” and “special military action”: Russia’s representative Vasiliy Nebenzha. Photo: Ed Jones (AFP)

Before the vote, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebensia, told delegates it was “politicized and frankly provocative”. For several months, Nebenzja continued to harbor an intense sense of guilt in New York. Again and again he declares that Ukraine is responsible for the war, saying that there is no war or Ukraine. He speaks of a “Kyiv regime” and “special military action” needed to protect the Russian-speaking minority and free the country from the hands of the Nazis.

It doesn’t bother him that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not only speaks Russian, but is also Jewish. Nebenzja said the resolution passed now could kill all chances of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“Whatever the General Assembly does will help de-escalate”: Geng Shuang, China. Photo: Ed Jones (AFP)

China was expected to boycott. The government in Beijing has not openly supported an attack on Ukraine, but it is still considered a strategic partner of Russia. UN Deputy Ambassador Geng Shuang said he did not find the resolution helpful. “Whatever the General Assembly does should help to escalate,” he said, “and help to restart dialogue and encourage a political solution.”

According to the UN Charter, a two-thirds majority is required to pass a resolution. More than three-quarters of the states agreed with her. What registered in diplomatic circles: 141 states approved a resolution in the spring condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine. That was an amazing number. Now 143 countries have taken a stand against Russia – a sign that the world is still united against Russia’s war of aggression.

Video monitors show the ratification by 143 member states at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo: Ed Jones (AFP)

