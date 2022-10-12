Putin wants to freeze Ukraine

1/10 Current Russian attacks, like the one here in Lviv, are mainly aimed at Ukrainian electricity infrastructure.

With the second winter of war fast approaching, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, 70, is creating icy realities in Ukraine. Heavy Russian airstrikes have hit around 30 percent of Ukrainian energy infrastructure since Monday, according to reports from Kyiv. It was the first time Russia had “dramatically targeted” energy infrastructure since the start of the war in late February, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, 49, told US broadcaster CNN on Tuesday.

In the Ukrainian capital Kiev, temperatures sometimes drop below five degrees at night, while in Donetsk, the capital of the separatist region of the same name, nighttime temperatures are currently only two degrees – and power outages due to Russian. Shelling power plants, that’s for Ukrainians.

Opposite “build” German East Europe researcher Andreas Umland (45) explains: “We see a strategy to achieve a Russian-dictated peace and avoid another winter war.” In this way, Putin wants to force the Ukrainian people to “give them their own government,” according to the expert.

Selensky calls for saving electricity

Umland sums up Putin’s thoughts: “Either you leave the areas we’ve annexed, or we’ll bomb you to death.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (44) has already called on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption and use, especially during evening peak hours, to avoid overloading the electricity grid.

Bogdan Pesbalko, a member of the Kremlin’s council on inter-ethnic relations, confirmed this suspicion on Russian television on Tuesday: “We must destroy the entire infrastructure of Ukraine – all power plants, all power lines, all railway junctions. Then Ukraine will plunge into cold and darkness.” This is the only way to ensure that the Ukrainians can no longer supply their forces at the fronts.

Ukraine is asking for air defense systems again

Another reason for the attacks, Halushchenko saw, was that Ukrainian electricity exports would help European countries use less Russian gas and coal. The Ukrainian energy system is “more stable”. However, he called on other countries to provide “air defense systems that can really help protect our infrastructure”.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko (51) also asked for such systems, as he said, “build”. “We are fighting to ensure that we can provide people with electricity, water and heating even in winter.” According to Klitschko, there is a risk that Kiev and other cities will be left without heat and heating in winter. The former world boxing champion told the newspaper: “The danger is due to rocket attacks. That is why we are asking our partners for special anti-missile systems. (chs/SDA)