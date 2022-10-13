Russian official reveals how many casualties Putin’s army has actually suffered

It is not clear how many lives the Russian army lost. The Kremlin is silent. Now an officer of the Russian secret service has given a specific number. This is higher than previous estimates.

1/10 The war is claiming victims on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides. But the Kremlin is reluctant to give exact figures.

Russia has deployed at least 200,000 troops to the front lines since the war in Ukraine began. How many fell during the “special operation” remains a mystery. The Kremlin withholds information and does not send fallen soldiers home, where they can be buried. “As long as there is no body, there is hope,” the relatives consoled, according to a Russian news portal.Mediazona» is reported.

In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (67) presented official figures for the first time since March. “Russia’s losses are 5937,” he said. But this report contradicts information accidentally published by a Kremlin-related news portal «Redovka” In April. At that time 13,414 fallen soldiers and about 7,000 missing were already spoken of.

Russian Intelligence Portal «Stories» A former Russian special forces officer and an active FSB officer of the Russian secret service have just released statements. According to them, since February 24, the Russian army has suffered 90,000 casualties. The dead, missing and wounded cannot return to military service.

Russian soldiers get missing person status

These figures are similar to published British intelligence reports. He reckons 80,000 fallen Russians. According to Ukraine, the number of fallen Russian soldiers is 63,000.

Russians leave dead bodies behind

Relatives of the deceased soldiers are without any information. They often have no idea what is happening to their loved ones on the battlefield. According to “MediaZone”, relatives sometimes see pictures of the dead via Telegram and social media, making sure that their brother, uncle or husband is dead. Officially, Russian authorities usually say the soldiers are “missing”. The status is not clear.

This saves the Russian government money and time. Because: Repatriating the bodies of fallen soldiers is a considerable bureaucratic effort. When soldiers officially die, there is a death certificate and severance pay. But where there is no corpse there is no document and therefore no money. And the uncertainty bothers many relatives. They often desperately try to find out on their own what happened to their loved ones. “Many members of the team have gone missing and relatives always say the same thing: ‘Until the body is gone, there is hope’,” a father searching for his son’s body told “Mediazona”.

And it gets worse: “Even if the soldier’s relatives see his corpse in a video or photo on the Internet, the state does not recognize him as dead on this basis,” says Sergey Krivenko, director of the Russian human rights organization “Citizens and the Army”. Entitled, but the bodies are missing.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked Russia to collect the bodies of fallen soldiers – without success. (jug)