September 11, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukrainians distract Russian troops – recapture in the east

Terence Abbott 57 mins ago 4 min read

1/12

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian invaders with US-supplied M777 howitzers.

Explosions in Crimea, attacks on Cherson: Over the past few days, the focus of Ukraine’s war has been on the south of the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) had announced on all channels that he would launch a counteroffensive in the region.

But now the Ukrainians are striking instead in the east, making gains of some 2,000 square kilometers, according to their own reports. This included about 30 towns and villages, including the recaptured strategic cities of Kubyansk and Izyum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

5 dead after boat capsizes after hitting whale in New Zealand

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

An old Bentley S2 was smuggled into Australia with 190kg of drugs

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin relies on Chechen soldiers in Kherson

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukrainians distract Russian troops – recapture in the east

57 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

5 dead after boat capsizes after hitting whale in New Zealand

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

An old Bentley S2 was smuggled into Australia with 190kg of drugs

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Putin relies on Chechen soldiers in Kherson

1 day ago Terence Abbott