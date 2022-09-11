5 dead after boat capsizes after hitting whale in New Zealand

A boat collides with a whale in New Zealand. The ship capsized. According to the police, five people died in this “unprecedented” accident.

Five people died on a boat after a suspected “collision” with a whale in Kaikoura, New Zealand on Saturday. Six of the overturned passengers were rescued, and only police divers like him managed to rescue five dead. “New Zealand Herald” reported.

Police spoke of the “unprecedented” and “tragic” accident, which, according to local authorities, may have been caused by a whale. A marine mammal reportedly overturned the boat. Mayor of the seaside town of Kaikoura, Craig Maclay, spoke of a “capsulated boat” that was overturned by a whale “from below”.

“Unidentified Object”

Kaikoura is a popular port for whale watching. Bad weather has been ruled out as the cause of the accident. At the time of the crash, the sea was “smooth as glass,” Mackel said. Police declined to confirm the cause of the accident, explaining only that the boat collided with an “unidentified object”.

The victims appear to be a group of birdwatchers who have rented a rental for the morning. (case)