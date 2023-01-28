January 28, 2023

Ukraine War: US Tank Secret Armor Is a Problem

US to deliver 31 Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine

US to send 31 Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine It is still unclear when the critical delivery will arrive in the war zone. Because: Tanks should be delivered in unique export configuration like US media “The Drive” reported. The first tanks may not arrive until the end of this year or early next year.

It often contains depleted uranium due to the top-secret shielding packages found in US military versions. It is a metal that is a waste product from the enrichment of uranium for use in nuclear power plants. The US does not export it to major allies. Depleted uranium is also radioactive.

