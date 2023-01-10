Ukraine war: Russian soldier accused of war crimes

1/10 A Russian soldier’s phone call reveals how brutal Putin’s troops are in Ukraine.

This is not the first time that the SBU, the Ukrainian secret service, intercepted and released calls made by Russian soldiers. On Monday he posted on Twitter a recorded conversation between a Russian soldier and his acquaintance.

The description of the soldier in it is unbelievable. After the preliminary talk, the soldier reports that he has met no one in the Ukrainian villages except the old women. His interlocutor wants to know the reason for this.

The soldier replies: “All were raped and killed. We had to leave Lyman suddenly and we killed them all.” It is the same wherever he comes with his unit. “We went around and shot. We took all the young men with us. But we raped and shot the young women.

After the recapture, the Ukrainians found a mass grave

The town of Lyman in the Donetsk region was occupied by Russian troops for four months, after which most of the buildings were destroyed and the surrounding forest cleared. The Ukrainian army retook the city in October, but fighting in the area continues. When Ukrainians returned to the area, a mass grave was discovered, among other things.

The brutal actions of the Russian military make headlines again and again. The Bucha massacre in the spring of 2022 sparked international outrage. The city has become a symbol of the horrors of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Many bodies of civilians were found there. Moscow has always denied war crimes and spoke of “falsification”. (hey)