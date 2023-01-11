January 11, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

This is how the war is going on in Ukraine right now

Terence Abbott 24 mins ago 3 min read

1/8

For several weeks, Soledar’s remaining residents have been holed up in their cellars.

Wagner’s fighters, a Russian mercenary, reportedly captured the small town of Soledar. This was reported by the British Secret Service and the American think tank Institute for War Studies. The ill-fated Wagner Group also announced that it would take over the place.

According to Russian state agency TASS, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (61) announced Soledar’s capture on Tuesday evening. A group of Ukrainian soldiers is still surrounded in the center of the village. “The number of prisoners of war will be announced tomorrow,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. The Wagner Group’s telegraph channel also reported that an ultimatum had been given to the besieged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender at midnight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine war: Russian soldier accused of war crimes

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Despite Military Superiority: Why China Can’t Take Taiwan

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Major Earthquake in Indonesia – Scene

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

This is how the war is going on in Ukraine right now

24 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine war: Russian soldier accused of war crimes

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Despite Military Superiority: Why China Can’t Take Taiwan

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

Major Earthquake in Indonesia – Scene

1 day ago Terence Abbott