This is how the war is going on in Ukraine right now

For several weeks, Soledar's remaining residents have been holed up in their cellars.

Wagner’s fighters, a Russian mercenary, reportedly captured the small town of Soledar. This was reported by the British Secret Service and the American think tank Institute for War Studies. The ill-fated Wagner Group also announced that it would take over the place.

According to Russian state agency TASS, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (61) announced Soledar’s capture on Tuesday evening. A group of Ukrainian soldiers is still surrounded in the center of the village. “The number of prisoners of war will be announced tomorrow,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. The Wagner Group’s telegraph channel also reported that an ultimatum had been given to the besieged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender at midnight.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Malier (44) briefly said heavy fighting was underway in Solader. “The enemy doesn’t care about massive personnel losses, just keeps storming,” Maliar told Telegram. “The approaches to our positions are littered with enemy corpses. Our fighters are gallantly maintaining the defense.”

What does Russia’s victory at Soledar mean?

This advance would affect the battle for the city of Pakmut, a few kilometers to the south. Vladimir Putin’s (70) Donbass campaign faces decisive days. Most important questions and answers.

By seizing the city and the surrounding salt and gypsum mines, the Russians had created a good starting position to attack Bagmuth from the north, which had been fought over for months. The hottest battle of the Ukraine war is currently taking place around Pachmut. Ukrainian soldier In his videos he introduces himself as Giannin, reported on Tuesday about the costliest battles from Baghmad. The Russians would throw “fresh meat into the fray,” ignoring the many dead. “The problem is these men aren’t afraid of us yet. They’re full of Russian propaganda.”

What was Wagner’s turning point for prison mercenaries?

For Yevgeny Prigozhin (61), head of the Wagner Group, Soledar’s case is a major victory. A Putin confidant, he recruits his fighters directly from detention centers and, among other things, has been able to show his people have more power than soldiers in the Russian army. The US accuses PrigozhinHe wanted to make financial gains by seizing the salt and gypsum mines around Solader.

Is Ukraine still losing Donbass?

Kyiv is still far from that. The experts US-Denkfabrik Institute for Foreign Policy Research It even believes that current events will have a positive impact on Ukraine. The fierce battle for Soledar and Bakhmut had already seriously weakened the Russian armed forces in the summer. This is the only reason the Ukrainians recaptured large areas around Kharkiv in the north and Cherson in the south.

What are the latest tanks and weapons delivered to Ukraine?

In addition to France and the United States, the Germans have also confirmed that they want to send tanks to Ukraine. Western tanks should give Ukrainian forces a decisive advantage in the coming winter weeks. A prerequisite for this is that the ground in the Donbass is frozen and the vehicles do not get stuck in the mud. US Patriot anti-aircraft systems can also decide the match, ETH military expert Marcel Berni (34) tells Blick. It will be months before the promised patriotic systems are deployed in Ukraine. “But it will help protect critical Ukrainian ground positions and cities more effectively.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) is not satisfied with the new weapons. In a televised address on Tuesday, he said: “We must get everything we need to drive the terrorists out of our country.”

How is Russia responding to growth?

Wagner boss Prigozhin released his first mercenaries after their six months of military service (with a call to resist the “killer impulse” back in civilization), Ukraine’s military intelligence is spreading the rumorRussia will begin a new wave of mobilization next week. Kiev says Putin wants 500,000 new men to join the war. Moscow denies it.

Wagner boss Prigogine: “We don’t have armored vehicles.”( 00:53 )