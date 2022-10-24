Ukraine War in News Ticker: Zelensky criticizes Israel’s military stance | Successfully shot down Iranian drones

Located in Ukraine Moscow accusations Sharply rejected, they are preparing to use the so-called A dirty nuclear bomb Before. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the allegation raises suspicions that Moscow itself is doing something dirty. He called on the world community to be firm resistance to increase Exactly eight months of war by Russia.

There were phone calls before Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with Ministers of NATO countries Great Britain, France and Turkey. He had said on Sunday that Ukraine wants one of them Nuclear material Contaminated conventional bomb to blame on Russia. of British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace And US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken It declared it unbelievable (read us too Interview with Matthew Furman: “The Nuclear Bomb Is Not a Diplomatic Magic Wand”)

Shoigu and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were in unusual attendance on Sunday For the second time in three days They called each other. According to the Pentagon, Austin and Wallace contacted each other after Schoeig’s calls. Experts do not rule out that Moscow may consider using such an explosive device due to military failures (read more about the nuclear threat from Russia Interview with ETH researcher and military expert Alexander Bolfras: “The military is not opposed to the use of nuclear weapons”)

Zelensky: Russia leaves only mass graves and a devastated country

“If anyone in our part of Europe Nuclear weapons Let’s start, then there is only one – and he ordered to call Comrade Shoigu there, ”Zelensky said. A reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It must be made clear that the world is not ready to swallow this “filth”.

“Wherever Russia goes, it has mass graves, concentration camps, destroyed cities and villages, mined lands, destroyed infrastructure and natural disasters,” the president said. On the other hand, Ukraine is trying to get its people back To carry out a normal life. “Where Ukraine is, no life is destroyed.”

“Russian lies that Ukraine is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ are dangerously absurd,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. Ukraine remains loyal. Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. “Russians often blame others What are they planning?Kuleba says he had a conference call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Experts have not ruled out an increase

Strategic stability is required Minimum trust and reliable communication, disarmament expert Jean-Marie Guéhenno wrote on Twitter. “For the Russian defense minister to blatantly lie to his colleagues is irresponsible and dangerous.”

Russia can do it The Ukrainian army did not stop So back to the states of influence in Ukraine, Moscow political scientist Vladimir Frolov wrote on Twitter. Given Ukrainian victories at Cherson And Western support for Kiev could prompt Moscow to “do something,” said Alexander Gabov, an expert at the Carnegie think tank. Putin will does not accept failure (Read ours on the subject Interview with Putin’s ex-advisor: “Russia’s reserves are only enough for a year of war”) The tightly scheduled talks between Austin and Shoigu raised concerns after five months of radio silence.

US Institute for War Studies assesses ISW situation less dramatically: Shoigu’s reports ready No Russian false flag actionYou must die NATO intimidates countries And stop helping Kyiv.

Defense Secretary Austin said he has them all An excuse for expansion Rejected. But communication is valuable, especially given Russia’s “illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine.”

Ukrainians fix their power grids very hard

After Severe destruction of Ukrainian power grid by Russian shelling They do since Saturday Repair work Progress according to Selensky. But it is a long and complicated work. urged the citizens Save electricity On that day. From Saturday Electricity has been restored to 1.5 million homes Reported by supplier Ukrenerho.

According to government information, in Ukraine 90 percent of their wind capacity was lost. For solar power, the loss is 40 to 50 percent, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said. Before the war he Share of renewable energies The production was ten to eleven percent. After the war, expansion would continue all apace.

Ukraine’s grain exports are slow

Have Sunday For the sixth time A UN chartered cargo ship Leaving the Ukrainian port with grain “straight to Yemen with wheat,” Zelenskiy said. 380 ships have sailed since the beginning of August 8.5 million tonnes of grains The Ministry of Infrastructure has announced exports from Ukraine to Africa, Asia and Europe. However, they are Ukrainian ports are used only in a good quarter, Because Russia is braking. Moscow and Kiev agreed to the export through mediation by the UN and Turkey. However Threatening Russia not to renew the project.

It will be important on Monday

Chancellor of Germany Scholes The reconstruction of post-war Ukraine is seen as a decades-long task by the international community. On Monday he opens with Prime Minister Shmihal from Kiev German-Ukrainian Economic Forum.

New Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeev takes office in Berlin on Monday (more on his predecessor’s departure: Thollai walks with his head held high)