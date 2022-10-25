Images Go Viral: Hats Against Fraud

In the Philippines, students were encouraged to wear hats to prevent cheating. The students’ practice is causing laughter around the world.

1/5 To discourage students from cheating at the Bicol University College of Engineering in the Philippines, they are required to wear hats.

Integrity is a priority at Bicol University College of Engineering, Philippines. Students were asked to wear “anti-cheat hats” to make sure no one was actually cheating. The helmet was intended to prevent them from copying from others. The act went viral on social media.BBC» is reported.

Mechanical engineering professor Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz asked her students to create a simple design out of paper. Inspired by a technique popularized in Thailand in 2013, students attached sheets of paper to the sides of their heads.

His students, future engineers, took the task seriously — and built the intricate helmet in minutes. Some students even used helmets or Halloween masks to complete the task.

Positive result

The professor posted pictures on Facebook to showcase the students’ creations. These posts quickly generated several thousand likes, and the photos were shared around the world. Other schools and universities have also been able to take inspiration in this way.

Professor Mandane-Ortiz is proud of his work. The idea “really worked” because: there was no cheating – and students performed better because they were more motivated by the strict test conditions to study harder. (LRC)