Ukraine War in News Ticker: Khasis Surprise in Kiev | Steinmeier canceled today’s trip due to safety concerns

Massive damage to its power grids will force Ukraine to shut down on Thursday Nationwide power outage. President Volodymyr Zelensky called for aid to the citizens of his war-torn country.

“We will do everything normally Electricity our country,” he said in his video address Wednesday evening. “But this requires time and joint efforts with you.” According to the latest information from the Kiev government, the Russian missile and drone strikes In the last few days 40 percent in energy infrastructure Damaged.

Ukraine is making progress Defense against Russian drones of Iranian design, Zelensky said. In October alone, 233 Shahad-136 drones were shot down. Unfortunately, but also Wednesday Destroyed three power supply items (Also read us Interview with Drone Expert: “Russia Uses Iranian Drones to Crack Ukrainian Resistance”)

Zelensky discussed with his government how to avoid the failures of winter-damaged networks. Major infrastructure works are underway in major cities, towns and villages Mobile power sources It should be provided, he said.

die population Requested Thursday 7:00am to 10:00pm local time (6:00am to 9:00pm CEST) Use as little electricity as possible. In addition, the utility Ukrainerho said that the power will be turned off for up to four hours at different times in each area. Restrictions are due to lack of authority in the organization. “We’re not ruling out that we will Cold start I will ask for your help often,” it said.

“Please do not turn on unnecessary electronic devices!” Selensky also asked. Time becomes shorter Shutdowns for phase stabilization Be.

Zelenskiy to Ukrainians: Don’t let Russia hire you!

Zelensky opined that “hysterics are growing as Russia’s defeat approaches.” Martial law was declared in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Russia claims these in violation of international law. “Russia avoided the word war for half a year and punished its own people for it, and now it is declaring martial law in the occupied territories,” Zelensky said. In Russia, the war, which lasted almost eight months, is officially called Military special operations.

Russia’s risk increases as it deteriorates forcing Ukrainians to fight against their own countrymen. “Avoid it if you can!” Zelensky said. Who are they? Leave the parts Can, must. Draftees must lay down their arms and try To desert the Ukrainians . “The most important thing: save your life and be sure to help others!” (read Mobilization in Russia: Nothing is better than death)

Russian occupiers resettle Ukrainians from Cherson

Im Kherson region Fears Russian aggression Massive Ukraine offensive (Further Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Kherson becomes the focal point of the war) according to their own statements, they have already settled 7000 civilians From the area on the right bank of the Dnipro River, as Vladimir Zalto, head of the administration, said. But the Ukrainian army holds them Bridges across the river are impassable. The occupation administration called upon the people to unite Port of Kherson Small steamers were run from there to the left bank during the day to find out. “Each person is allowed to carry 50 kg of baggage,” the information said. “Pets are welcome.” (Also read: Now there is a fierce battle for hearts)

Kirill Stremusov, another spokesman for the occupation forces in Kherson, said Wednesday that all Ukrainian attacks had been repelled. There are several days from the Ukrainian side There is no information on the alleged major attack.

That will be important on Thursday

Heads of state and government European union Look at one Summit in Brussels A way out of the energy crisis. Selenski must be connected via video. He has announced that he will address the current power shortage in his country. Ukraine hopes to allow foreign partners to own generators (more on energy crisis in Switzerland: “Energy Strategy Wrong” – “Putin Uses Energy as a Weapon”)