What helps against Kamikaze drones?

1/7 A kamikaze drone is on target in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Most of Ukraine has been without electricity for several days. The country’s infrastructure was badly damaged by Russian drone strikes. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky (44), 30 percent of power plants have been destroyed. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air defenses are under a lot of pressure. She feels unable to effectively fend off swarms of drones.

Apparently, Ukraine’s air defenses do not fare well against aircraft, helicopters, or individual cruise missiles. However, when exposed to swarms Kamikaze drones And the rockets she’s overwhelmed with. So the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already made the first changes, for example the purchase of electronic anti-drone jamming guns, such as the Lithuanian Sky Viper EDM4S. In addition, Germany and the United States, among others, provide more air defense systems. Ukraine’s hopes of acquiring an Iron Dome system from Israel remain unfulfilled for now.

Israel is limited to medical and humanitarian aid

Air defenses from the Middle East can be loud “Spiegel” Best suited for blocking drone swarms. Israel has successfully used the Iron Dome for years against Palestinian rocket attacks. However, despite Kiev’s demands, the country is unwilling to sell arms to Ukraine. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, 63, told radio station Kol Chai on Tuesday evening: “I want to make it clear that we are not selling weapons to Ukraine.” Only medical and humanitarian assistance is provided. It will remain the same.

Israel has largely backed away from the Ukraine war so as not to affect its relations with Moscow. A military expert from the Israeli newspaper “Jediot Achronot” writes that Israel will not supply Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system for various reasons. “First, we are not good enough ourselves.” In addition, Israeli soldiers with appropriate expertise should operate the defense batteries. The only conceivable option is to provide early warning systems like those used in rocket attacks on Israel.

Expensive anti-Soviet missiles

The Ukrainian government and its Western partners believe that the kamikaze drones used by Russia are supplied by Iran. Tehran has denied this. EU countries accuse Iran of supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Controllable drones first appeared in the Ukraine war in August. They are triangular in shape, weigh about 200 kilograms and have a warship on top. They fly at a speed of 185 km per hour and can cover a distance of about 2,500 km. The unit costs about 20,000 euros, which is very cheap compared to rockets.

According to media reports, Russia bought hundreds. Thousands more copies will be added in the future. In contrast, the Soviet S-300 anti-missile missiles owned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not only expensive but also in short supply. The German Gepard anti-aircraft tank is therefore very suitable, writes “Spiegel”. “He uses radar to find his target and then fires relatively cheap, unguided munitions at the missiles.” However, the Leopard is currently leading the Ukrainian offensive, so cities like Kiev cannot be defended.

Shoulder-launched missiles, new systems from the West

Air defense expert at the Council of Europe, Gustave C. Kresel writes on Twitter: “The problem is that there are fewer Panthers than drones – and the few mechanized forces you have are in immediate need.” Additionally, the leopard is only suitable for defending cities to a certain extent, as tall buildings stand in its way. According to Gressel, shoulder-launched missiles are the best option in the short term. But according to the expert, it would take an unrealistic number of them to protect large cities from drone attacks.

In addition to the German Iris de Van defense system, the Ukrainian air defense system will also receive the Crodale defense system from France. However, Paris only has twelve of them in stock. From the US comes the compact Vampire system, which is specially designed for drone defense and can also be mounted on civilian vehicles. The Titan anti-drone system is also offered by the US, which uses artificial intelligence to identify drones for downing. However, both Vampire and Titan have yet to be attempted.