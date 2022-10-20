October 20, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

What helps against Kamikaze drones?

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

1/7

A kamikaze drone is on target in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Most of Ukraine has been without electricity for several days. The country’s infrastructure was badly damaged by Russian drone strikes. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky (44), 30 percent of power plants have been destroyed. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air defenses are under a lot of pressure. She feels unable to effectively fend off swarms of drones.

Apparently, Ukraine’s air defenses do not fare well against aircraft, helicopters, or individual cruise missiles. However, when exposed to swarms Kamikaze drones And the rockets she’s overwhelmed with. So the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already made the first changes, for example the purchase of electronic anti-drone jamming guns, such as the Lithuanian Sky Viper EDM4S. In addition, Germany and the United States, among others, provide more air defense systems. Ukraine’s hopes of acquiring an Iron Dome system from Israel remain unfulfilled for now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Ukraine War on News Ticker: Drones at War: EU Begins Sanctions Against Iran | Putin imposes martial law in annexed areas

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Silvio Berlusconi and Vladimir Putin send each other “sweet letters”.

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russia abruptly halts live broadcast of Duma

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

What helps against Kamikaze drones?

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Ukraine War on News Ticker: Drones at War: EU Begins Sanctions Against Iran | Putin imposes martial law in annexed areas

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Silvio Berlusconi and Vladimir Putin send each other “sweet letters”.

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Russia abruptly halts live broadcast of Duma

1 day ago Terence Abbott