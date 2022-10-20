Six tires failed ADAC and TCS winter tire test 2022

Acknowledgments or Lectures: Every year, tire manufacturers eagerly await the results of the major winter tire tests conducted by ADAC, TCS and ÖAMTC. This year, six of the 33 winter tires tested failed.

A good grip in snow, ice and wet conditions is especially important in the upcoming cold season. But which winter tire is best? And what is better to stay away from? As every year, the German ADAC conducted the test together with the Swiss partner association TCS and the Austrian ÖAMTC. In Ivalo, Finland, new winter tires to suit their needs – 16 tires for small cars in size 185/65 R15 such as the VW Polo, and 17 tires for small SUVs à la Skoda Karoq in size 215/60 R16.

Small car winter tires are ambiguous

Overall ratings of small car winter tires were mixed. Continental Winter Contact TS 870, Goodyear UltraGrip 9+, Semperit Speed-Grip 5 and Michelin Alpin 6 are among the best, delivering good results in all important criteria.

Winter tires: high prices and soon to be in short supply Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine is also having a negative impact on the winter tire business. Prices have soared, and "already a third higher than usual," according to an internal report. Although tire house warehouses are still well stocked at this time, availability will soon become scarce after the first big rush at the start of winter. So experts advise not to wait before buying winter tires. "It won't be cheap. Already today arbitrary orders can have delivery times of a week.

In the midfield, seven tires performed satisfactorily, while Imperial’s two winter tires, the Snowdragon HP and Vanley’s SW611, failed. When braking in the wet, they showed glaring weaknesses classified as “inadequate” and “not recommended”. An example: when braking on wet from 80 km/h with the best tire, Wanli’s test car speedometer still showed 39 km/h. In the end, the braking distance was more than eleven meters! That’s why test experts advise: “Stay away from these two tire types.”

Winter tires are good for compact SUVs

The tire dimension 215/60 R16 is popular for winter tires and fits many small SUVs in the lower middle class, such as the Audi Q3, Skoda Karoq or VW T-Roc. After testing 17 winter tires of this range, experts make a positive conclusion.

TCS Winter Tire Tips In the cold season, use only genuine winter tires (snowflake symbol on the sidewall of the tire). Only these guarantee a high level of safety on wet, snowy and icy roads.

Check the air pressure in your tires monthly. A safety factor that can also protect your wallet.

Check the tread depth of your tires. In winter, TCS recommends a minimum residual profile of four millimeters.

Only one rubber, the WM-SA2+ from CooperTires, scored only “adequate” and therefore “recommended only with reservations”. It showed weaknesses in terms of wear and dry roads, and was no better than a satisfactory finish in the wet and snow. The four winter tires Continental Winter Contact DS 870, Dunlop Wintersport 5, Goodyear Ultra Grip Performance+ and Michelin Alpin 6 performed very well. They scored very well on all key criteria and received the coveted test rating of “good”. Twelve remaining SUV winter tires at least “satisfactory” test.

Must be at least “recommended”.

Based on the test results, experts advise buying only tires that meet the main criteria of their main winter tire test. (For detailed results here) Have at least a “recommended” grade.