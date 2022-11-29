November 29, 2022

Ukraine War: Can Ukraine Recover Crimea?

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

Zelensky continues to say that the recapture of Crimea remains a war goal. There will be no peaceful solution.

Jenny WagnerNews editor

When it comes to peace talks in Ukraine, restoring regional integrity remains a non-negotiable priority. In a speech last Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi (44) made it clear once again that the recapture of all of Ukraine, including Crimea, remains a war goal. After the liberation of Kherson, is the peninsula the next target?

“An attack on Crimea would be a complete game changer,” Ulrich Schmidt (56), professor of Russian culture and society at the University of St. Gallen, tells Blick. Instead of gaining ground, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, stands to lose. However, the Ukrainians will have to pay a high price for taking Crimea. “Russia had enough time to arm Crimea,” Schmidt continued.

